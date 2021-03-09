 

urban-gro, Inc. Continues Execution on Its Initial Strategic Growth Initiatives and Provides Corporate Update

– Appointment of Barbara Jacobs as Vice President of Marketing strengthens leadership, reflects commitment to diversity and CEA segment expertise

– Signed first Canadian engineering and design services contract for CEA vertical farming facility focused on growing leafy greens and culinary herbs  

– Delivered first purpose-built HVAC mechanical system to Missouri-based client’s 50,000 sq. ft. cannabis cultivation facility

LAFAYETTE, Colo., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a leading global horticulture company that engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems, today provided its first corporate update since listing on Nasdaq, highlighting recent achievements and accomplishment of near-term objectives.

“We have made significant progress in recent months to position the Company for both immediate and long term success. One of these initiatives revolves heavily around our marketing strategy, and moreover, the leadership that will drive the execution of our new multi-faceted approach. Bolstering our experienced team, we are excited to welcome back Barbara Jacobs as our Vice President of Marketing, to lead and further develop initiatives and campaigns to strengthen our sales opportunity pipeline,” commented Bradley Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of urban-gro. “Barbara is a driven leader with strong experience in the CEA sector, and beyond leveraging her significant strengths, I am extremely excited about Barbara returning to the urban-gro team. Her return evidences the strength of our culture and our commitment to diversity in senior leadership.”

Company signs first Canadian engineering and design services contract for CEA vertical farming facility  

Leveraging learnings from working on over 300 Projects in the cannabis-focused CEA space, urban-gro entered into an engineering and design services contract with Interius Farms, a Canadian company specializing in growing leafy greens and culinary herbs.

Under the terms of the agreement, urban-gro will provide cultivation space planning (CSP), Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing Engineering (MEP), and Integrated Cultivation Design (ICD) to position Interius Farms to provide Canadians with produce grown locally.

“We are excited to be working with Interius Farms and their innovative and patented approach to growing fresh and sustainable foods for the Canadian market. We are leveraging our design and engineering experience of high-performance facilities in cannabis to deliver an efficient, holistic, end-to-end engineering and design solution for Interius Farms,” added Jim Dennedy, urban-gro’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
urban-gro, Inc. to Present at the 2021 Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference
23.02.21
urban-gro, Inc. Appoints James H. Dennedy as President and Chief Operating Officer
22.02.21
urban-gro Strengthens Balance Sheet
17.02.21
urban-gro Announces Closing of $62 Million Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option
12.02.21
urban-gro Announces Pricing of $54 Million Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing