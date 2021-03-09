 

FOX Rehabilitation Goes Live with MTBC’s PrecisionBI

MTBC’s business intelligence platform gives one of the nation’s largest physical, occupational & speech therapy practices new insights into clinical, financial, and operational performance

SOMERSET, N.J., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that FOX Rehabilitation (FOX) is live with PrecisionBI (PBI), MTBC’s leading healthcare analytics and business intelligence platform for large medical groups, health systems, and academic institutions.

“PrecisionBI has been a game-changer for our practice. We are pleased with MTBC’s ongoing ability to provide a complete set of tools and services that cover the full spectrum of practice operations,” said Carey Sambogna, MSPT, DPT, VP of Client Services, FOX Rehabilitation. “Our customized dashboards in Precision BI give us the ability to view, manage and share reports across the entirety of our operations, helping us prioritize our business decisions and prepare our next move. Having key performance metrics at our fingertips helps ensure that we can continue to grow while providing the same quality of care to older adults as we help them be stronger, so they can live longer.”

FOX is utilizing PBI to quickly and easily view its enterprise data across clinical, financial, and operational workflows and to gain deeper insights into the practice’s claims, denials, and clinician performances.

“FOX Rehabilitation is a high-growth private practice operating in 21 states,” said Hadi Chaudhry, President, MTBC. “As a multi-state provider that treats a vast number of patients, having a clear depiction of where the enterprise currently stands is critical to ensuring success during these fast-moving times.”

Since 2017, MTBC has been supporting FOX in its mission to rehabilitate the lives of older adults and has been providing support and services such as medical billing, custom referral management, and more. MTBC is proud to provide FOX with the added value of integrated business intelligence tools that will help them leverage their data to ensure continued evidence-based, clinically-excellent care as they continue along their successful growth trajectory.

PBI is a leading SaaS-based healthcare analytics and business intelligence platform, supporting tens of thousands of providers at large health systems, academic institutions and enterprise medical practices nationwide, giving healthcare leaders better visibility and actionable insights across the entirety of their organizations. It is integrated with several industry-leading electronic health record platforms. As part of MTBC’s broader product strategy, this new integration extends the company’s clinical and financial enterprise solutions while accelerating cross-selling initiatives across its diverse client base.

