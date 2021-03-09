 

American Express Elects Lisa W. Wardell to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 15:45  |  55   |   |   

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced that Lisa W. Wardell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Adtalem Global Education Inc., has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective March 8, 2021. Ms. Wardell will also join the Board’s Risk Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005700/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu American Express!
Short
Basispreis 164,23€
Hebel 10,22
Ask 1,53
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 123,08€
Hebel 5,28
Ask 1,95
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Lisa W. Wardell (Photo: Business Wire)

Lisa W. Wardell (Photo: Business Wire)

“Lisa has extensive experience leading large-scale business transformations, and successfully executing portfolio repositionings in the financial services sector through strategic partnerships, business development and mergers and acquisitions,” said Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Express. “She also brings her strong expertise in implementing and advancing diversity at global companies, along with her prior regulatory and investment experience, all of which will be key assets for our Board.”

Ms. Wardell has served as President and CEO of Adtalem, a leading provider of workforce solutions and educational services since 2016, and was elected Chairman of the Board in 2019. Ms. Wardell has led the acquisition and integration of companies in Adtalem’s financial services vertical, including ACAMS, the largest membership organization for Anti-Financial Crime professionals globally, as well as the turnaround and sale of Adtalem’s non-core assets. She has also focused the company on enhancing the diverse representation of its senior leadership and Board.

Prior to Adtalem, Ms. Wardell was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The RLJ Companies, a strategic investment firm, where she was responsible for strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, business strategy, operations and finance. She previously served as a principal at private-equity firm Katalyst Venture Partners, which invested in technology start-up companies; was a senior consultant in Accenture’s communications and technology strategic services practice; and served as an attorney in the commercial wireless division of the Federal Communications Commission.

Ms. Wardell currently serves on the boards of Lowe’s Companies Inc. and THINK450, the innovation and business development arm of the National Basketball Players Association. She is also a member of the Executive Committee of The Business Council, The Executive Leadership Council, and CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion. She was named by Black Enterprise magazine as one of the “300 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America” in 2017 and has been featured on CNBC as well as in The Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Business Insider and other publications.

Ms. Wardell received a bachelor’s degree from Vassar College and a law degree from Stanford University. She received an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Express Elects Lisa W. Wardell to Board of Directors American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced that Lisa W. Wardell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Adtalem Global Education Inc., has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective March 8, 2021. Ms. Wardell will also join the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
Stockholders of NantKwest Approve Merger With ImmunityBio
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
American Express Launches 2021 Global Travel Trends Report
08.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Raus aus Techwerten - Dow mit Rekord
06.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 09/21
27.02.21
3 Dividendenaktien, die dir den Rest des Lebens Geld einbringen
27.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 08/21
23.02.21
American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation Announce $1+ Million Grant Program for “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” in the U.S.
22.02.21
Marktkompass: CONTINENTAL, DEERE & ein schwacher DAX | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
19.02.21
American Express and Hilton CEOs to Participate in Joint Conversation at Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference
18.02.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates American Express Company’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – AXP
17.02.21
American Express to Open New Centurion Lounge at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Expand Centurion Lounges in Seattle and San Francisco

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
9
American Express