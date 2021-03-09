Atotech’s new production site in Yangzhou, China, comes online

Geoff Wild, Chief Executive Officer at Atotech, said: “The Yangzhou chemical plant is a major milestone in expanding our business in Asia. It will be an important supply hub for our customers in East China and will further strengthen our overall competitiveness in our largest geographic market, China, and beyond.”

BERLIN, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atotech (NYSE: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, announced today that its recently completed production site in Yangzhou, China, is now fully operational. The facility is Atotech’s second chemistry plant in China. The addition of the Yangzhou facility will provide additional capacity to serve the large and growing Electronics and General Metal Finishing markets in China, and also creates important redundancy with the company’s largest chemistry production site in Guangzhou.

The state-of-the-art facility houses 14 production vessels with a production capacity of 27,000 tons per year and is equipped with modern production features such as a Manufacturing Execution System and Auto-Stop-Filling mechanisms, which ensure the highest quality standards.

John Stephenson, Atotech’s Chief Operations Officer, commented, “With the new production facility, Atotech will be able to significantly increase operational effectiveness, reduce transportation costs, and further strengthen its footprint in Asia.”

The Yangzhou facility recently passed the strict governmental safety requirements for industrial production and received the necessary permits to start production. Further, at the Yangzhou site, Atotech has successfully adopted a new approach for waste-water treatment, which is set up as a combination of precipitation, evaporation, and biological treatment. Discharge amounts in this new process are significantly below industry levels. Atotech’s global waste management procedures are designed to protect the environment, the employees, and the local communities.

George Yang, Atotech’s Vice President of the Greater China Region said: “We have brought a leading-edge facility to life and we are delighted and proud of this achievement. What is more, our Yangzhou plant is strategically located in the Eastern part of China, where a large number of our customers have their production facilities, enabling us to serve them even better.”

Atotech operates 17 production sites around the globe – 8 in Asia, 5 in Europe, and 4 in the Americas. This unrivalled infrastructure ensures close proximity to customer locations while providing state-of-the-art products that meet the highest quality standards.

About Atotech

Atotech (NYSE: ATC) is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is a team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generating annual revenues of $1.2 billion (2020). Atotech has manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, Atotech delivers pioneering solutions combined with unparalleled on-site support for over 9,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Atotech, please visit us at atotech.com .

