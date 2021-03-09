Unisync and Helly Hansen Sign Preferred Partnership Agreement in the Managed Service Industry Sector

This agreement represents the introduction of the Helly Hansen brand into contracts across all industry sectors that Unisync is a market leader, such as: Defence, Airlines, Corporate Imagewear, Law Enforcement, First Responders and EMS. Helly Hansen designs innovative and high quality products which will provide Unisync clients with a wide range of professional grade apparel and footwear options.

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (TSXV: "UNI") (“Unisync") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Unisync Group Limited (”UGL”) has entered into a Preferred Partnership Agreement with leading global brand Helly Hansen for all tenders and contracts in the Managed Service Industry Sector across Canada.

“We are very excited at the opportunity to work with such an iconic and trusted brand such as Helly Hansen. Our end-users will benefit from this partnership by wearing garments and footwear that contain the DNA of performance and functionality that are perfectly suited to the challenges of the Canadian workplaces,” commented Unisync CEO and President, Matt Graham. “We will work with the Helly Hansen teams in Norway and Canada to provide continually evolving apparel that not only ensures safety and performance when working, but also looks stylish when wearing it.”

“As a leader in innovation, we see tremendous opportunity partnering with Unisync to bring the Helly Hansen brand to more professionals. We take pride in designing and delivering products developed for the harshest outdoor conditions,” said Helly Hansen Managing Director Global Workwear Patrik Falkenby.

About Unisync

Unisync is a broad-based vertically integrated North American enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and off-shore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution, and program management systems. Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) and 90% owned Peerless Garments LP which has been producing operational uniforms and accessories to Canada’s Armed Forces for over 50 years.

UGL is a leading provider of full-service, managed apparel programs for major corporations and government-related entities. With an established broad-based geographical footprint across Canada and its recent expansion into the US marketplace through the establishment of a distribution and service facility in Henderson, Nevada, and a sales and service facility in Farmingdale, New Jersey, Unisync is well positioned for continued growth.

For more information on our capabilities, products and services please visit our website at www.unisyncgroup.com .

