Ozop Energy OZSC Files for Patent

The patent application covers proprietary methods and procedures that, will allow the expansion of OZOP into the EV charging and support industry. The application relates to the more efficient production, distribution, and delivery of energy, particularly renewable energy, to the EV end consumer.

WARWICK, NY, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions . ( OZSC ), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), has announced that its fully owned subsidiary Ozop Energy Systems (OES) has announced OES has filed for a patent with the US PTO under MODULAR ENERGY DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM and has been assigned US Serial No. 63/157894.

We at OZOP believe that it is now time to expand on the shift taking place in renewable energy and EV’s to examine and build the support systems that make them crucial to our goal of a Zero Emission Environment.

OZOP has taken the steps necessary to bring together proven developers that will bring OZOP to the top of the markets through innovation. “Now that EVs are here to stay, we need to focus on the rest of the infrastructure for change” said EJ Green, Director of Operations for Ozop Energy Systems.

“Our entire transportation structure was originally designed to be systematic which turned out to be a systemic abuse of our environment and must now be focused on and redesigned from the beginning. We at OES have the vision and ability to help reduce and hopefully remove another stage of environmentally destructive practices that have plagued our systems for over 100 years.”

“Bringing these ideas and technologies to market is extremely exciting knowing we will be making a permanent shift towards helping the environment while being able to capitalize on these new methods” Said Brian Conway CEO of Ozop Energy Systems, “We also look forward to the first rollout in the next short few months.”

