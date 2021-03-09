Phreesia Partners with CONVINCE USA on Vaccine Hesitancy Initiative
Phreesia, the nation’s leading patient intake platform, is pleased to announce it has partnered with the CONVINCE USA initiative at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health & Health Policy (CUNY SPH) to create a patient survey and data-driven education tool to better understand and address patients’ COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. To date, more than 300,000 survey responses have been collected across Phreesia’s nationwide network, providing valuable insights that can enable targeted interventions to engage and inform more hesitant groups and shed light on the relationship between access and hesitancy.
For example, while 78% of respondents 65 and older reported that they were likely to get the vaccine, less than half of essential workers said they were likely to be vaccinated, according to initial survey data. Additionally, a significant number of respondents who expressed hesitancy were more likely to get the vaccine if it were recommended by their doctor or nurse.
The COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy survey has been implemented by leading health systems and federally qualified health centers, including Ascension, a faith-based national health system that serves 19 states, and HealthLinc, an FQHC with clinics across Northern Indiana.
CONVINCE USA is part of a global partnership with the Vaccine Confidence Project of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and Wilton Park. CONVINCE USA has received funds from CDC Foundation and The Commonwealth Fund to study trust and other factors that influence people’s willingness to accept new COVID-19 vaccines, and to promote inclusive public dialogue to reduce vaccine hesitancy.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with Phreesia on an initiative that will help healthcare organizations listen and respond to people’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccines at an unprecedented scale,” says Scott Ratzan MD, Distinguished Lecturer at CUNY SPH and Executive Director of CONVINCE USA. “Trust is critical to a long-term sustainable model of vaccination, and we are pleased to lend our academic and consulting expertise to help deliver evidence-based insights to Phreesia’s clients that will foster that community trust.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare