Phreesia Partners with CONVINCE USA on Vaccine Hesitancy Initiative

Phreesia, the nation’s leading patient intake platform, is pleased to announce it has partnered with the CONVINCE USA initiative at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health & Health Policy (CUNY SPH) to create a patient survey and data-driven education tool to better understand and address patients’ COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. To date, more than 300,000 survey responses have been collected across Phreesia’s nationwide network, providing valuable insights that can enable targeted interventions to engage and inform more hesitant groups and shed light on the relationship between access and hesitancy.

For example, while 78% of respondents 65 and older reported that they were likely to get the vaccine, less than half of essential workers said they were likely to be vaccinated, according to initial survey data. Additionally, a significant number of respondents who expressed hesitancy were more likely to get the vaccine if it were recommended by their doctor or nurse.