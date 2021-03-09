Applied DNA Launches Linea COVID-19 Selective Genomic Surveillance Mutation Panel to Boost SARS-CoV-2 Variant Detection and Tracking Nationally

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, today announced the launch of its Linea COVID-19 Selective Genomic Surveillance (SGS) Mutation Panel (the “SGS Panel”) to enhance the utility of limited Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) resources in the United States to track better the SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern (VOCs) at local, state, and federal levels. The SGS Panel uses a matrix of proprietary quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) assays that target salient mutations that characterize relevant identified VOCs to narrow the selection of positive samples worth subjecting to NGS analysis, which is the only method of conclusively identifying a specific variant. The Company is targeting SGS Panel sales at state and federal government laboratories, hospitals, academic institutions, and certified diagnostic laboratories.

Applied DNA is leveraging existing sales channels to market the SGS Panel and recently launched a national ad campaign in Clinical Laboratory News and Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News to support its marketing initiatives. Use of the SGS Panel is currently limited to research use only (RUO) and is not meant to be diagnostic. The Company will be offering for sale both the SGS Panel (RUO) in 100 reaction kits and the Company’s EUA-authorized Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit (the “Assay Kit”) that can detect certain variants via S-gene dropout. The Company believes the combination of the SGS Panel and Assay Kit forms a robust decision matrix to empower the efficient use of NGS resources. The Company is also planning to offer additional RUO services that include NGS sequencing of entire viral genomes. The Company is targeting the sequencing of 100 SARS-CoV-2 viromes per day with a capacity for twice that number.

Tracking and containing variant spread is especially important as the population builds national immunity via the vaccine rollout. In addition, understanding variant impact on those vaccinated or previously infected by SARS-CoV-2 is essential to the design of variant vaccine boosters or the revision of monoclonal antibody therapies to address new variant antigens.

Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA, stated, “The lack of NGS gene sequencing capacity in the U.S. with which to confirm specific variant identity is creating a demand for easy-to-use and cost-effective positive sample prescreening tools to supplement and strengthen the NGS capacity of participating laboratories. As the epidemiological threat changes with the arrival of new lineages, or as the dominant VOC lineages evolve mutations that are naturally selected for improved viral fitness, the need to sequence samples via NGS will continue to grow and put further strain on the nation’s finite NGS capacity. We believe the best way to efficiently allocate this important national resource is to select only valuable samples for sequencing via the use of a qPCR decision matrix powered by our SGS Panel and Assay Kit. We believe that the identification of known VOCs and new variants from other phylogenetic paths is essential to containing the spread of COVID-19, even - and especially - in the face of a successful vaccination campaign.”