AMIH Launches LifeGuru.me; Appoints Jane Sorrell as LifeGuru CEO

LifeGuru is a website dedicated to providing an online platform for a variety of life, executive, leadership and career coaches to connect directly to their customers and clients to provide coaching and mentorship services.

Addison, TX, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH), through its majority owned subsidiary, LifeGuru, Inc., today announced the launch of its highly anticipated online coaching platform LifeGuru at www.LifeGuru.me . Further, the Company is proud to announce the appointment of coaching industry veteran Jane Sorrell as LifeGuru’s Chief Executive Officer.

According to the 2020 ICF Global Coaching Study commissioned by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) and undertaken by PricewaterhouseCoopers, the estimated North American revenue from coaching in 2019 was $1.3 billion, a 36% increase over the 2015 estimate.

“The coaching industry has seen dramatic growth over the past few years,” said Jane Sorrell, newly appointed CEO of LifeGuru, who stated, “In creating LifeGuru, we wanted to resolve some of the challenges being faced by life coaches in establishing and running a thriving business, as well as to provide a trusted place for consumers seeking life improvement and coaching services.”

“The pandemic has transformed consumer attitudes in favor of e-commerce and especially online work, consulting, psychotherapy and personal interaction. With that, a fragmented industry and millions of Americans feeling displaced in their lives, we see a significant opportunity in 2021 to add value and capture market leadership,” added Sorrell.

IBISWorld analysts report the industry is highly fragmented, with no major players and none accounting for five percent or more market share.

LifeGuru intends to initially generate revenues by: (a) providing coaches with access to its online platform through the sale of monthly and yearly subscription packages, and (b) receiving a portion of the fees collected by the coaches for client coaching sessions. In development since early 2020, this initial phase one launch is focused on increasing the optimization of the LifeGuru.me website and marketing the platform directly and exclusively to a variety of coaches, both throughout the US and abroad, for initial onboarding.