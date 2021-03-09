 

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 11 / 2021) with Riedel Bau Group

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 11 / 2021) with Riedel Bau Group

Stuttgart, Germany, 09 March 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with Riedel Bau Group.

The construction company Riedel Bau, headquartered in Schweinfurt (Bavaria) and with approx. 480 employees, builds complex construction projects for trade, industry and the public sector Germany-wide. The range of services includes shell construction, turnkey construction as well as civil engineering and refurbishment. Project development and realization of property development projects are focused on Bavaria and Hesse. With more than 120 years of construction experience, the Riedel Bau Group generated an annual construction output of around 240 million euros in 2020.

Steven Hubbard, head of IT at Riedel Bau: "Riedel Bau builds with tradition and innovation. These two values are also important for us when using our software. A few years ago, we already made the switch to a more modern RIB solution in the calculation department - now we are following in other areas. We are looking forward to plan, control, manage and evaluate our projects with the help of the iTWO platform. We were also convinced by the continuity of the system as well as the use of current technologies in the ERP area."

Erik von Stebut, managing director of RIB in Germany: "We are proud that we are now able to support Riedel Bau - a long-standing RIB customer - even more intensively in their digital transformation. The upgrade to our iTWO platform shows that RIB customers stand behind us, our products and our corporate strategy. iTWO will enable Riedel Bau to consistently integrate its virtual and physical construction processes. We look forward to further years of successful cooperation."

