Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Welcomes 13 Member Hotels From Noble House Hotels & Resorts

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) announced today that it has welcomed 13 new member hotels into its collection from the renowned Noble House Hotels & Resorts , one of the hotel industry’s leading owners and managers of lifestyle hotels and resorts. These 13 distinct hotels and resorts join Curator only four months since its November 2020 launch, which includes an increasing number of independent hotels recognizing the value-enhancing benefits of working in cooperative competition. Noble House Hotels & Resorts is also one of Curator’s six founding members.

“Noble House is thrilled to join Curator,” said Jake Donoghue, Chief Executive Officer, Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “This has been a challenging period for hotel operators and owners, yet Curator has enabled us to enhance the operating performance of the independent lifestyle hotels and resorts that we manage. Our owners are pleased with the reduced expenses that Curator brings through its wide array of operating relationships. This allows our hotel teams to spend more time focused on growing revenue and gaining market share, which will be increasingly important as hotel demand improves following the pandemic.”

The addition of the 13 new member hotels from Noble House comes on the heels of the February 16, 2021, announcement that 11 member hotels managed by Provenance joined Curator.

Member hotels gain access to best-in-class operating agreements, services, and non-proprietary technology that collectively generate significant cost-savings, along with access to Curator’s network of industry professionals and operators. Owners and operators have more time and resources to invest in guest experiences and drive revenues while no longer having to spend time managing and negotiating vendor relationships and contracts.

“Hotels that are typically considered competitors are coming together under Curator, something unprecedented in the industry,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator. “Under the Curator umbrella, independent hotels and resorts can optimize their performance and continue to do what they do best: offer amazing guest experiences that only they can provide. Ultimately, this collaboration is lifting the independent hotel industry. We are thrilled with Curator’s continued growth with the addition of these 13 Noble House hotels and resorts.”