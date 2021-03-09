Edgewater Wireless Adds More Substance in Describing the Tangible Benefits Its Patented Spectrum Slicing Technology
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI; TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF) recent press release created significant interest in its patented Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology. This next-generation technology was demonstrated as a Proof of Concept (PoC) by a major Tier 1 service provider. These results were so outstanding and generated so much market interest that Edgewater Wireless decided to add additional information explaining how the results were achieved.
Firstly, results demonstrated that:
- 75% of homes surveyed experienced 7 to 18 times performance improvements whilst the remaining 25% also realized gains. Interestingly, houses with the most devices saw the greatest improvement. On average, 8 or more devices were connected at each home in this PoC trial.
- Remarkably, the performance of a current single-channel technology used by todays Wi-Fi vendors degraded as each new device was added. In comparison, Edgewater’s multi-channel solution retains performance as devices were added.
The purpose of PoC was to compare the current physical layer single-channel architecture, offered by ALL today’s Wi-Fi systems, up to and including WiFi6E, to Edgewater’s patented, physical layer multi-channel, namely Spectrum Slicing. The major service provider compared industry-standard, dual-frequency, single-channel 802.11AC (aka WiFi5) Access Points to Edgewater's Spectrum Slicing architecture configured in six-channel mode.
Carried out on 750,000 homes with over 6-million devices, the PoC provided a real-world view of a service provider’s residential Wi-Fi performance, including details such as aggregate throughput, number of connected devices and PHY rates1 and represented a statistically significant sample size.
The PHY rate is acknowledged as the best means to determine real-world Wi-Fi performance in residential and business applications. The PHY rate, or maximum association rate, measures the theoretical maximum physical-layer performance of a Wi-Fi connection. Looking at the PHY rate, you can determine the maximum real-world performance possible on a Wi-Fi connection and understand the impacts on customer satisfaction.
Using the traditional Single-Channel Access Points in the home, data was captured from the live network and showed a direct correlation between PHY rate and the number of devices. Each time a device was added, the clients’ Wi-Fi network performance declined dramatically due to contention on the single-channel physical medium.
