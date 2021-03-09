Edgewater Wireless Adds More Substance in Describing the Tangible Benefits Its Patented Spectrum Slicing Technology

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI; TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF) recent press release created significant interest in its patented Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology. This next-generation technology was demonstrated as a Proof of Concept (PoC) by a major Tier 1 service provider. These results were so outstanding and generated so much market interest that Edgewater Wireless decided to add additional information explaining how the results were achieved.

75% of homes surveyed experienced 7 to 18 times performance improvements whilst the remaining 25% also realized gains. Interestingly, houses with the most devices saw the greatest improvement. On average, 8 or more devices were connected at each home in this PoC trial.

Remarkably, the performance of a current single-channel technology used by todays Wi-Fi vendors degraded as each new device was added. In comparison, Edgewater’s multi-channel solution retains performance as devices were added.

The purpose of PoC was to compare the current physical layer single-channel architecture, offered by ALL today’s Wi-Fi systems, up to and including WiFi6E, to Edgewater’s patented, physical layer multi-channel, namely Spectrum Slicing. The major service provider compared industry-standard, dual-frequency, single-channel 802.11AC (aka WiFi5) Access Points to Edgewater's Spectrum Slicing architecture configured in six-channel mode.

Carried out on 750,000 homes with over 6-million devices, the PoC provided a real-world view of a service provider’s residential Wi-Fi performance, including details such as aggregate throughput, number of connected devices and PHY rates1 and represented a statistically significant sample size.

The PHY rate is acknowledged as the best means to determine real-world Wi-Fi performance in residential and business applications. The PHY rate, or maximum association rate, measures the theoretical maximum physical-layer performance of a Wi-Fi connection. Looking at the PHY rate, you can determine the maximum real-world performance possible on a Wi-Fi connection and understand the impacts on customer satisfaction.

Using the traditional Single-Channel Access Points in the home, data was captured from the live network and showed a direct correlation between PHY rate and the number of devices. Each time a device was added, the clients’ Wi-Fi network performance declined dramatically due to contention on the single-channel physical medium.