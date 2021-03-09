 

Edgewater Wireless Adds More Substance in Describing the Tangible Benefits Its Patented Spectrum Slicing Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 16:08  |  59   |   |   

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI; TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF) recent press release created significant interest in its patented Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology. This next-generation technology was demonstrated as a Proof of Concept (PoC) by a major Tier 1 service provider. These results were so outstanding and generated so much market interest that Edgewater Wireless decided to add additional information explaining how the results were achieved.

Firstly, results demonstrated that:

  • 75% of homes surveyed experienced 7 to 18 times performance improvements whilst the remaining 25% also realized gains. Interestingly, houses with the most devices saw the greatest improvement. On average, 8 or more devices were connected at each home in this PoC trial.
  • Remarkably, the performance of a current single-channel technology used by todays Wi-Fi vendors degraded as each new device was added. In comparison, Edgewater’s multi-channel solution retains performance as devices were added.

The purpose of PoC was to compare the current physical layer single-channel architecture, offered by ALL today’s Wi-Fi systems, up to and including WiFi6E, to Edgewater’s patented, physical layer multi-channel, namely Spectrum Slicing. The major service provider compared industry-standard, dual-frequency, single-channel 802.11AC (aka WiFi5) Access Points to Edgewater's Spectrum Slicing architecture configured in six-channel mode.

Carried out on 750,000 homes with over 6-million devices, the PoC provided a real-world view of a service provider’s residential Wi-Fi performance, including details such as aggregate throughput, number of connected devices and PHY rates1 and represented a statistically significant sample size.

The PHY rate is acknowledged as the best means to determine real-world Wi-Fi performance in residential and business applications. The PHY rate, or maximum association rate, measures the theoretical maximum physical-layer performance of a Wi-Fi connection. Looking at the PHY rate, you can determine the maximum real-world performance possible on a Wi-Fi connection and understand the impacts on customer satisfaction.

Using the traditional Single-Channel Access Points in the home, data was captured from the live network and showed a direct correlation between PHY rate and the number of devices. Each time a device was added, the clients’ Wi-Fi network performance declined dramatically due to contention on the single-channel physical medium.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Edgewater Wireless Adds More Substance in Describing the Tangible Benefits Its Patented Spectrum Slicing Technology Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI; TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF) recent press release created significant interest in its patented Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology. This next-generation technology was demonstrated as a Proof of Concept (PoC) by a major …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
Stockholders of NantKwest Approve Merger With ImmunityBio
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
10
Edgewater Wireless