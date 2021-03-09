 

Asana Named #15 on Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced it has been named #15 on Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021. Asana was also named #1 in the Workplace category, honoring organizations delivering groundbreaking initiatives and products that leading companies utilize to enhance their workplaces.

Asana was recognized by Fast Company for its industry-defining approach to company culture and pioneering product innovation in 2020, including the launch of Asana Goals. (Photo: Business Wire)

Asana was recognized by Fast Company for its industry-defining approach to company culture and pioneering product innovation in 2020, including the launch of Asana Goals. As the single source of truth for setting, tracking, and managing goals, Asana ensures teams are working on their company’s most important work, no matter where they’re located. With the ability to see how the business is progressing towards the achievement of its goals in real-time, Asana helps organizations of all sizes be better aligned, engaged and connected to their mission.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the top 15 World’s Most Innovative Companies, including leading the Workplace category,” said Alex Hood, Chief Product Officer, Asana. “Everything we do at Asana is in service of our customers and the 1.25 billion knowledge workers who are still relying on outdated tools like email and spreadsheets to work together. Empathy and experimentation are not only how we build, but who we are. While it’s still early days for innovation in the work management category, we’re proud to be pioneering the future of work that empowers teams to operate with clarity, accountability, and alignment like never before.”

The Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Companies list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. Featuring 463 businesses from 29 countries, according to Fast Company the companies on this year’s list did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole.

The recognition is the latest industry accolade for Asana, which was named #1 on G2’s Enterprise Grid Report for Project Management and #14 on Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award list earlier this year. In 2020, Great Place to Work and Fortune recognized Asana as the #1 Workplace in Technology and #2 Best Small & Medium Workplace.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 89,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Estee Lauder, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com



