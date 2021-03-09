El Pollo Loco Remodels First Three Restaurants with New L.A. Mex Design

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merely three months after unveiling its new restaurant of the future designed to enhance off-premise convenience, El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, has remodeled its first three restaurants – two in Los Angeles and one in Las Vegas.

Fire-grilled chicken chain plans to remodel more than 300 stores over the next few years; New store prototypes will also fuel growth outside its core market

The re-imagined restaurants are inspired by the changing habits of consumers to enjoy a more digital-forward and contactless experience that was inevitably sped up by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new concept also features a modern interpretation of the brand’s heritage and strengths, including iconography distinct to Los Angeles and the El Pollo Loco L.A. Mex brand.

“To compete in a COVID and post-COVID world, we knew we needed to create a unique concept that is anchored in technology, accessibility, and modern design elements infusing our brand history to make it easier and more rewarding to be a customer,” said El Pollo Loco CEO Bernard Acoca, noting that more than 300 additional remodels are planned over the next few years. “We’re incredibly excited to have remodeled our first few restaurants so soon after announcing the prototypes and now look forward to ushering in a new era of El Pollo Loco expansion with our L.A. Mex asset design.”

The new L.A. Mex restaurants come to life with a unique design and innovative features for the most seamless customer experience possible:

Click here to scroll through a variety of images featuring El Pollo Loco’s New L.A. Mex Design

All-New Exterior Branding: The new image features a complete re-design of the building exterior, featuring the “Fire Tower” that evokes the feel of the flames that create the brand’s Famous Fire-Grilled Chicken. More comfortable and branded patios give restaurant customers the opportunity to dine outside in the fresh air. Brighter colors, enhanced lighting, and a softer treatment to the logo round-out the exterior package

Embracing Off-Premise Dining: Along with EPL’s traditional drive-thru, the new design supports many modes of off-premise dining. The brand has added GPS-enabled curbside pick-up and has amplified delivery and in-restaurant order pick-up with a new dedicated Pollo To Go digital order pick-up fixture. All off-premise dining modes are driven through a flawless connection with the El Pollo Loco app.