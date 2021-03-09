 

PubMatic is Selected by GroupM as a Global Preferred SSP Partner

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021   

Partnership Continues to Ensure GroupM Has a Transparent and Efficient Path to Supply Across Multiple Ad Formats and Channels

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced a global partnership with GroupM, WPP’s media investment group. With a shared vision for transparency and innovation in digital advertising, the alliance brings benefits to both advertisers and publishers. GroupM will gain programmatic advantages, given more efficient access to globally scaled, brand-safe inventory across OTT/CTV, mobile app, mobile web, and desktop environments for video and display advertising. At the same time, PubMatic’s publisher partners will gain access to unique, quality ad spend at scale from GroupM’s broad portfolio of global advertisers.

“GroupM’s partnership with PubMatic brings our clients media transparency and an efficient path to premium inventory,” said Andrew Meaden, Global Head of Investment at GroupM. “As a global preferred partner, PubMatic gives brands access to their strong publisher footprint across the U.S., Europe and Asia, particularly in the growing mobile app market, and provides leadership and innovation around programmatic CTV, identity, and audience addressability.”

Marketers are prioritizing transparency as they build out their omnichannel advertising capabilities with a more streamlined set of strategic supply-side partnerships. PubMatic has long prioritized transparency, helping advertisers maximize their control and understanding of their campaign performance and providing tools to drive increased advertiser ROI.

Advertisers are also enhancing ID-based targeting to ensure addressability across channels without relying on third-party cookies or mobile identifiers like Apple’s IDFA. PubMatic’s suite of addressability solutions, including Identity Hub and Audience Encore, provides innovative approaches that enable advertisers to increase scale across the Open Internet.

“We are thrilled that GroupM has selected PubMatic as a preferred global SSP partner to give their advertisers transparent inventory access and increased ROI through fewer, more strategic supply partnerships. As consolidation continues across the industry, this will also help to ensure that we provide our publisher customers access to unique demand from GroupM’s leading global brands,” said Jeff Hirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at PubMatic.

About PubMatic
PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic’s cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

About GroupM
GroupM is the world’s leading media investment company responsible for more than $60B in annual media investment through agencies Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker, Essence and m/SIX, as well as the outcomes-driven programmatic audience company, Xaxis. GroupM’s portfolio includes Data & Technology, Investment and Services, all united in vision to shape the next era of media where advertising works better for people. By leveraging all the benefits of scale, the company innovates, differentiates and generates sustained value for our clients wherever they do business.

Press Contact:
Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic
pubmaticteam@broadsheetcomms.com
(917) 826-1103




