CSX Chief Executive Officer to Address J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) President and Chief Executive Officer James M. Foote will address the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference virtually on Tuesday, March 16 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern time.



This address will broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com.