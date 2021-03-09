 

Tecan schedules conference call on March 16 to discuss Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Männedorf, Switzerland, March 9, 2021 – The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) will hold an Analyst and Media conference call to discuss the full-year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 09:00 am CET. The press release with the 2020 full-year financial results and the Annual Report 2020 will be published on March 16, 2021 at 6:30 am CET.

The conference call will be audio-webcast with synchronized presentation slides. A link to the webcast will be made available in the "Investor Relations" section of Tecan's website www.tecan.com immediately prior to the event.

Interested parties can also listen to the conference by phone.

The dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:
Participants from Europe: +41 58 310 50 00 or +44 207 107 0613 (UK)

Participants from the U.S.: +1 631 570 5613

Participants should if possible dial in 15 minutes before the start of the event.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation on the website www.tecan.com for a period of 90 days. An iPad app for Financial Reports of the Tecan Group is also available from the App Store.
  

About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automation solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2019, Tecan generated sales of CHF 637 million (USD 643 million; EUR 574 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

  
For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Brändle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor@tecan.com
www.tecan.com

 

