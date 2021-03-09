 

AB Amber Grid entered into the Management Holding Services Agreement with UAB EPSO-G

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Lithuanian natural gas operator Amber Grid informs that on 25 February 2021 concluded the purchase agreement for management holding services with the parent company UAB EPSO-G.

The maximum price of the contact (excluding VAT) is EUR 425,000, the term of the contract is 36 months.

The Audit Committee of EPSO-G on 22 February 2021 stated that the management holding services purchase transaction is in line with market conditions, is fair and reasonable to Amber Grid shareholders who are not parties to the transaction.

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt




