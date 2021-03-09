 

Ameresco Announces Completion of Energy Efficiency Project with the City of Santa Fe, New Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021   

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the completion of an energy efficiency project with the City of Santa Fe, N.M. The partnership was established to upgrade city facilities to be more energy efficient and in turn generate energy and operational cost savings for Santa Fe over the course of the next decade.

The City of Santa Fe partnered with Ameresco, a leading clean technology integrator, to implement energy efficiency measures in city facilities to create long-term energy and operational cost savings. (Photo: Business Wire)

The city identified nine improvement areas for the energy project, which would address the immediate needs of public city facilities. The energy efficiency improvements slated for these facilities included roof replacements, parapet and EFIS wall repairs, as well as power conditioning, pool repair and building automation, scheduling and commissioning. Ameresco also helped Santa Fe upgrade inefficient HVAC units used to heat and cool the Genoveva Chavez Community Center (GCCC) facility and replaced the original 20-year-old conditioned air handling equipment.

Through the implementation of these cost-effective energy efficiency measures, the city is expected to amass an annual electricity and natural gas savings of $88,649. Since the completion of the project, the City of Santa Fe has seen a noticeable improvement in air circulation and temperature regulation, as well as upgraded air conditioning controls in unserved or underserved areas of city facilities.

“The professionalism of the Ameresco staff and team members was exceptional—the knowledge, expertise, and can do attitudes spoke volumes about Ameresco’s commitment to excellence,” said Jerry L. Schilling acting Complex Manager/Recreation Section Manager for Facility Operations for the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. “The GCCC and City of Santa Fe COSF were pleased with the outcome and look forward to partnering with Ameresco on future projects.”

Additionally, Ameresco recently signed a contract with the City of Santa Fe to help the city with facility maintenance and capital planning needs and to identify potential funding strategies to update its infrastructure.

“We are grateful to have had the opportunity to partner with the City of Santa Fe to implement important infrastructure upgrades throughout the city. Recently designated as a LEED Gold city by the U.S. Green Building Council, this project ensures that the City of Santa Fe will generate substantial energy cost savings while supporting the city’s long term sustainability objectives,” said Bob Georgeoff, Executive Vice President of Ameresco.

Construction for the project was completed in October 2020.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

About Ameresco, Inc.
 Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. The construction project was completed as of December 31, 2020.



