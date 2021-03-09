 

Danish Aerospace Company A/S issues Annual report for 2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, March 9th, 2021

Company Announcement no. 23 - 09.03.2021           

                                                                           

Danish Aerospace Company A/S issues Annual report for 2020

The Board of Directors of Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) have today approved the audited annual report for 2020.

Key points from the 2020 Annual Report

  • Revenue grew to DKK 22.1M.
  • EBITDA amounts to DKK 3.0M.
  • DAC’s equity amounts to DKK 19.9M as of December 31st, 2020.
  • DAC’s work with the multi-functional exercise machine E4D for ESA and the FERGO-ergometer for NASA, is progressing as planned.
  • DAC’s contract on health-monitoring support of astronauts on ISS has been extended till the end of 2021.
  • DAC has become part of the NORDIN 2020 Cohort project, to further explore the potential for wearables and space technology in India.
  • The revenue and profit have to some extent been affected negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused delays in some projects with a subsequent shifting of revenue and profit from 2020 to 2021. No projects nor contracts have been lost during the pandemic.
  • Despite the pandemic and its challenges, the DAC employees have kept a great working attitude and cadence in their work, so the projects have continued to move forward.

DAC realized earnings from operations before depreciations and amortization (EBITDA), of DDK 3.0M. Earnings before tax were DKK 0.5M. The Company’s equity amounts to DKK 19.9M as of December 31st, 2020.

The company’s revenue continued to grow and again in 2020 reached a new record level with DKK 22.1M in 2020. Both revenue and earnings have, to some extent, been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as previously reported in the 2019 Annual Report and the 2020 Interim Report. However, in the light of the COVID-19 impact, the Management finds it very satisfactory, that the company has not lost a single order during this period. The annual results, however, have been affected by delays due to the pandemic, which specifically have caused part of the revenue, approx. DKK 2.0M including earnings of DKK 1.0M to be pushed into 2021.

