 

Following Unprecedented Winter Storm in Texas, Just Energy Files for Relief Under CCAA in Canada and Chapter 15 in U.S. and Has Arranged US$125 Million Debtor in Possession Financing

  • All Services to customers across Company’s North American operations continue without interruption; no impact on customers’ bills or daily operations expected
  • Filings and associated US$125 million Debtor in Possession (“DIP”) financing ensures Just Energy continues to meet its regulatory obligations in North America, including payments required by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (“ERCOT”)
  • Filings provide stability for the Company as it facilitates the restructuring of its financial obligations due to the impact of unprecedented winter storm on the business
  • Company’s largest commodity suppliers continue to support the Company

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers, today announced that it has sought and received creditor protection via an Initial Order under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (“CCAA”) from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) and is seeking similar protection under Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States. Just Energy has also reached an agreement with one of its Term Loan lenders for a US$125 million DIP financing.   The Company’s largest commodity suppliers have also agreed to continue to support the Company with commodity supply and ISO services.

The filings, and associated US$125 million DIP financing arranged by the Company, enable Just Energy to continue all operations without interruption throughout the U.S. and Canada and to continue making payments required by ERCOT and satisfy other regulatory obligations. Just Energy sought and received a Stay of Proceedings and other protections provided by the CCAA in order to provide the Company with breathing room to pursue alternatives that would allow it to emerge as a strong, stable business. The Stay of Proceedings in favour of Just Energy has an initial term of 10 days, subject to extension as the Court deems appropriate. The filings have no impact on customer bills.

