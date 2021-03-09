A total of 12 bids for ISK 2,760m were received in the series LBANK CB 23 at 2.43%-2.50% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,240m were accepted in the series at 2.46% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 48,040m.

In total, 23 bids were received in the auction for the total amount of ISK 5,220m.

A total of 11 bids for ISK 2,460m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 3.20%-3.27% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,860m were accepted in the series at 3.24% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 15,580m.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 16 Mars 2021. Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.