 

With Recent Advancements, North America Is Expected To Dominate Psychedelic Drugs Market

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 16:55  |  105   |   |   

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The time of "Tune In… Turn On… and Dropout" psychedelics, such as certain, mushrooms and of course, LSD were not only not legal, but no researcher could even suggest studying the compounds… they were universally declared taboo. My, but how times have changed now that the baby boomers are old and want treatments for what life is bringing them now… new, effective treatments. Psychedelic medicine is one of the fastest growing markets. Psychedelic Medicines also called as hallucinogenics, are a group of substances including chemicals, such as LSD, and plants that are used in the treatment of various mental disorders such as resistant depression, panic disorder, opiate addiction, etc. These are used to change and enhance sensory perceptions, energy levels, thought process, and to facilitate spiritual experiences. Research in the Psychedelic Drugs sector has been growing substantially last year and is expected to continue in the future with an expanding rate of growth. Global Psychedelic Drugs market is growing rapidly due to the increasing number of depression cases and rising special designation from the regulatory authorities to the company to expedite the development process of medicines. In fact, the market for psychedelic drugs is projected to grow from just over $2 billion last year to about $6.9 billion by 2027, according to Data Bridge Market Research, which represents a blistering 16.3% compound annual growth rate over the forecast period. . Active companies in the markets this week include: Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCQB: MCURF) (CSE: MCUR), Cybin Inc. (OTCQB: CLXPF) (NEO: CYBN), Field Trip Health Ltd (OTCQX: FTRPF) (CSE: FTRP), Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCQB: MMEDF) (NEO: MMED), Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCPK: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV).

A report from PharmiWeb added that: "The Psychedelic Drugs market is growing rapidly due to the increasing prevalence of depression and other mental disorders worldwide. The need for handling environmental stress and enhanced and better quality of lifestyle is acting as a driver for the Psychedelic Drugs market. The treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency is also expected to boost the psychedelic market growth.  Based on the drug type, the Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) is expected to hold a major share in the Psychedelic Drugs market. Based on the route of administration, the oral route is expected to dominate the Psychedelic Drugs market, followed by injectables and inhalation. Based on the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies are expected to be the most profitable segment in the global Psychedelic Drugs market.  North America is expected to dominate the global Psychedelic Drugs market, owing to the higher adoption of Psychedelic Drugs in the region. North America to be followed by Europe, due to the increasing number of psychiatric disorders."

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Paion "buy"

Diskussion: Biofrontera - Heiße Turnaround-Spekulation
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

With Recent Advancements, North America Is Expected To Dominate Psychedelic Drugs Market Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The time of "Tune In… Turn On… and Dropout" psychedelics, such as certain, mushrooms and of course, LSD were not only not legal, but no researcher could even …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
People Matters launches BeNext, its own digital platform for cohort-based courses (CBC), and enters ...
proteanTecs Joins the TSMC IP Alliance Program
With Recent Advancements, North America Is Expected To Dominate Psychedelic Drugs Market
Two-sided fitness marketplace Onekeelo launches, connecting consumers with personal trainers from ...
Entain has received necessary regulatory approvals regarding the recommended public cash offer to ...
HH Global announce new executive leadership team to support future growth
Roche receives FDA approval for VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay to identify lung cancer patients ...
Winhealth Pharma and Merz Collaborate on Hepa-Merz to benefit patients with liver disease in China
Markus Wiesner to Lead Heidrick & Struggles' Consulting Business in Asia Pacific and the Middle ...
Up to $223b of the World's Top 100 Brands' Value Could Be at Risk from a Data Breach, Finds ...
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market worth $78.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Klarna expands Open Banking solution to 8 more European markets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Cybin Inc. Shares Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market on March 8, 2021
16.02.21
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness