ReelTime’s February Gross Revenues top $360,000 From Its Discount Ad Brokers - Increasing as COVID-19 Travel and Hospitality Restrictions Lighten

ReelTime also announces that DAB’s final January 2021 revenue numbers previously reported as $249,873 from media placements specific to the travel industry, were $314,741.71 in total revenues from all sources. These do not include any revenues from the parent Company ReelTime Rentals, Inc., whose financials are available at www.otcmarkets.com and will be consolidated in future reports.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: “The increase in business is not surprising as there is clearly a pent-up demand for travel for both business and travel purposes that is beginning to be able to be serviced by the industry. DAB has a long history of providing access to top-notch media to its Marquis clients in the travel and hospitality sector. The revenues generated and asset bases acquired from this recent acquisition, and others in the works, combined with ReelTime’s core business are expected to exceed some of the NASDAQ Capital Markets minimum listing requirements and provide a solid foundation for other developments.”

ReelTime has formally submitted an application as a Seasoned Company Seeking to Transfer Equity and/or Debt Securities from Another U.S. Exchange to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange. The application has been logged in the NASDAQ Listing Center, all applicable fees have been paid, and a listing analyst has been assigned to ReelTime to assist throughout the process. In addition, the request for a new symbol (NASDAQ:RT) to be reserved for ReelTime to trade under once the Company has met all quantitative and qualitative criteria, including certain corporate governance requirements has been approved. ReelTime will continue to submit additional information and documentation as it is required based on comments from its assigned Listing Analyst and others at NASDAQ who will be assisting ReelTime, assuring that they satisfy all the required qualifications for NASDAQ Capital Markets securities in Rule 4300 and or any other applicable regulatory requirements. ReelTime will also need to adhere to the corporate governance standards set by NASDAQ. In addition, ReelTime must comply with NASDAQ's requirements relating to audit committees, the director nomination process, the compensation of officers, board composition, executive sessions, quorum, and code of conduct among others.