Netcompany Group A/S - Decisions of Annual General Meeting

Today, at 15:00 CET, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) held its Annual General Meeting completely electronically.

At the Annual General Meeting, the following was approved:

The Annual Report for 2020

Distribution of profit including that net profit be distributed as ordinary dividends in the size of DKK 1 per share of nominally DKK 1, corresponding to DKK 50m, paid out in cash, and that the remaining net profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 be allocated to retained earnings

Remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2021

Re-election of Bo Rygaard, Juha Christensen, Scanes Bentley, Hege Skryseth, and Åsa Riisberg as members of the Board of Directors

Election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor

In addition, the Remuneration Report 2020 was approved in the advisory vote.

After the Annual General Meeting, a board meeting was held to appoint the Chair, Vice Chair, and members of the committees of the Board of Directors. Following the meeting, the Board of Directors is composed as follows:

Bo Rygaard, Chair of the Board of Directors, member of the Nomination and the Remuneration Committee

Juha Christensen, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, Chair of the Nomination Committee, Chair of the Remuneration Committee, and member of the Audit Committee

Scanes Bentley, member of the Board of Directors, member of the Audit Committee

Hege Skryseth, member of the Board of Directors

Åsa Riisberg, member of the Board of Directors, Chair of the Audit Committee

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO

Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel

+45 51 19 32 24

+45 24 91 75 33

Attachment