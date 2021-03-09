 

Battery Materials Market Size to Reach USD 53,980 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Battery Materials Market is Segmented Type(Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte, Separator, Binder, Packaging materials), Application(Automobile Industry, Household Appliances, Electronics Industry, Other) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Power Supplies Category.

The global Battery Materials market size is projected to reach USD 53,980 Million by 2026, from USD 40,540 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of battery market size are extensive usage of batteries in electric vehicles, rising demand in consumer electronic products, along with high investments in R&D and manufacturing of raw materials.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BATTERY MATERIALS MARKET SIZE

Increasing demand for electric vehicles to drive the battery materials market size. With the ongoing changes in the automotive industry, rapid evolution drives the market for electric vehicles around the world. The demand for zero-emission electric vehicles has surged with favorable government rules regarding subsidies, tax rebates, and new car registration. 

Furthermore, electric vehicles sales are likely to be fueled by the rising need to reduce carbon emissions and the introduction of fast and advanced charging stations. This invariably will increase the growth of battery material market size.

Increasing demand for consumer electronics is expected to aid the growth of battery materials market size. The increase in production of electronics products is attributed to the increasing demand for computers, televisions, mobile phones, and other devices. 

Advancement in technology is also expected to drive the growth of battery materials market size. Technological advancements will lead to new product innovations in the electronics market, which in turn increases the use of battery materials. 

Moreover, factors such as raising awareness of the sustainable supply of battery materials, recycling, and efficient disposal of battery waste are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the battery material market players.

