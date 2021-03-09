 

Comcast Rolls out Nation’s Largest Landline Voice Verified Caller ID Solution to Combat Robocalls

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 17:00  |  55   |   |   

Comcast today announced that the company has rolled out the nation’s largest landline voice implementation of STIR/SHAKEN-based Verified Caller ID feature in an effort to help protect the company’s Xfinity Voice, Comcast Business Voice, and Business VoiceEdge Select customers from illegal robocall calls and caller ID spoofing. These customers will now display a Verified [V] label in the caller ID when a call is authenticated as not spoofed, meaning we have been able to confirm the call is coming from the telephone number displayed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005750/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Comcast Corporation!
Short
Basispreis 60,81€
Hebel 10,27
Ask 0,41
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 47,33€
Hebel 6,08
Ask 0,73
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

New Verified Caller ID Feature Displayed on Xfinity Flex (Photo: Business Wire)

New Verified Caller ID Feature Displayed on Xfinity Flex (Photo: Business Wire)

YouMail estimates that Americans received nearly 46 billion robocalls nationwide in 2020. With an estimated 129 million American households, that’s enough for each family to receive an average of more than 350 spam calls in one year alone. The industry has developed a key technology to help combat robocalls and caller ID spoofing, which makes possible caller ID authentication like the Verified Caller ID feature in Xfinity Voice and Comcast Business Voice.

The Verified Caller ID feature is based on Secure Telephone Identity Revisited (STIR) and Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs (SHAKEN), which is a protocol that authenticates calls between networks. The technology enables voice providers to “sign” and “verify” caller ID information, thus preventing bad actors from manipulating or “spoofing” caller ID information in an effort to deceive and defraud consumers.

“Comcast engineers helped pioneer STIR/SHAKEN and the company has been a leader in the industry-wide effort to combat fraudulent calls since day one,” said Kelly Barlow, SVP Connectivity Services, Comcast. “We’ll continue to enable our customers with the tools to protect themselves and partner within the industry to help rid the nation’s consumers of these dangerous calls for good.”

Comcast has a long history of implementing STIR/SHAKEN features designed to thwart robocalls and phone based scams. In addition to the rollout of Verified Caller ID feature for Xfinity Voice and Comcast Business Voice customers, Comcast worked with major U.S. providers to conduct the first call between two landline voice networks, and the first end-to-end call across three networks, using the STIR/SHAKEN protocol. In addition, the company completed the first international authenticated STIR/SHAKEN call between Xfinity Voice residential phone service and Canadian mobile provider, Telus Wireless in 2020. Additionally, Xfinity Mobile customers can now enable a call verification feature that also uses STIR/SHAKEN or they can download the Hiya app for free to begin receiving alerts about potential spam calls and block them.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comcast Rolls out Nation’s Largest Landline Voice Verified Caller ID Solution to Combat Robocalls Comcast today announced that the company has rolled out the nation’s largest landline voice implementation of STIR/SHAKEN-based Verified Caller ID feature in an effort to help protect the company’s Xfinity Voice, Comcast Business Voice, and Business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
Stockholders of NantKwest Approve Merger With ImmunityBio
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
Moderna Named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company for 2021
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
FreeWheel Launches Data Warehouse, Enabling Advertisers to Securely Access and Analyze Cross-Media Campaign Data Holistically within the Strata Platform
06.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 09/21
04.03.21
Xfinity Communities Offers Riverside Foundry Residents High Performance WiFi Ready Experience
03.03.21
Comcast Releases 2020 Network Data, Highlighting COVID-19 Impact as World Approaches First Anniversary of Pandemic
01.03.21
Applications Open for the Fourth Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars
26.02.21
Comcast Partners with Olympian Simone Manuel to Announce Free WiFi for Students and Their Families at 20 Oakland Community Centers
24.02.21
Comcast to Participate in Deutsche Bank Investor Conference
22.02.21
FreeWheel Appoints Yuling Ma as Chief Technology Officer
22.02.21
Comcast NBCUniversal Announces the 10 Startups Selected for the Inaugural SportsTech Accelerator, powered by Boomtown
17.02.21
Comcast to Participate in Morgan Stanley Investor Conference