 

Keysight Announces the Innovation Challenge 2021

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced the Keysight Innovation Challenge 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005765/en/

This year’s Keysight Innovation Challenge focuses on undergraduate engineering and pre-engineering students enrolled in a historically black college or university (HBCU) to innovate new business opportunities and create videos that demonstrate electronics measurement techniques. HBCUs are institutions of higher education in the United States that were established before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 with the intention of primarily serving the African American community. There are currently 101 HBCUs in the United States, including both public and private institutions.

This year’s Keysight competition is an opportunity for these students attending an HBCU to share innovative ideas with the world and to inspire future generations of Black engineers.

“This is one of the many ways Keysight is inspiring a strong and sustainable pool of global leaders who will continue to push technology to new heights and bring positive change in the world with rich and diverse perspectives. We are proud and committed to enable this new generation of innovators,” said Ee Huei Sin, senior vice president, Keysight Technologies and president of Keysight’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Students can submit design ideas via online written and video submissions in one or both of two tracks.

Track 1: Innovate Next Business Challenge

Students will develop and submit a business plan in electrical engineering that features an electronic invention, innovation, or advancement in the electronics design, development, test, or manufacturing process.

Track 2: Upskill Your Peers Video Challenge

Students will create a video that teaches their peers an innovative measurement technique or showcases an advanced measurement technique using test and measurement instruments.

Entries for Keysight’s Innovation Challenge will be accepted starting April 5, 2021. All entries must be submitted by May 24, 2021. Finalists from Track 1 will be announced on June 24, 2021. They will go on to compete in a live virtual event in September 2021.

Three winners will also be selected by the judges from the videos submitted via Track 2. Winners will be announced June 24, 2021.

First place winners will receive a $2,500 cash prize and Keysight test equipment, as well as an opportunity to interview at Keysight for a full time or summer internship position. The winning team’s college or university will also receive Keysight test equipment valued at $15,000. There will also be cash prizes, interview opportunities and Keysight test equipment for second ($1,500 cash plus $10,000 in equipment) and third place winners ($1,000 cash plus $5,000 in equipment).

