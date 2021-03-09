 

Beazley launches D&O product suite for US-domiciled SPACs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 17:00  |  65   |   |   

D&O and SPAC underwriting veteran Jim Rizzo to lead SPAC initiative

New York, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has launched a directors’ and officers’ (D&O) product suite designed specifically for US-domiciled Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs).  

Beazley’s new D&O products for SPACs offer dedicated coverage for either the individuals, or the entity and individuals combined, to provide greater transparency and clarity about insurance coverage, from the initial public offering (IPO) to the initial business combination. The specialized needs of SPACs have historically been met through endorsements to existing D&O coverages.

Jim Rizzo, Beazley Executive Risk underwriter and a SPAC expert who has underwritten these risks for two decades, is leading the initiative supported by a seasoned team of underwriters based in the US and London.

Jim Rizzo said: “These streamlined products are specifically designed for SPACs and their officers and directors at a time when heightened regulatory scrutiny, media attention and an increasingly active plaintiffs’ bar make it critical that they have appropriate coverage and fully understand what that coverage is.”

In 2020 there were 248 SPAC IPO transactions, the most in the history, according to SPACInsider.i Year to date, there have already been 202.

Jeremie Saada, Head of US Executive Risk, added: “Beazley is stepping in to address a dramatic need for capacity in the D&O insurance market for SPACs. This specialized product suite for SPACs adds to Beazley’s balanced portfolio of offerings and positions us to be a valuable business partner to this growing market segment.”

Wayne Imrie, Head of London Market D&O, concluded: “Our focus as always remains squarely on meeting the needs of our clients in progressive and innovative ways. Our experience in this field coupled with our dual platform capabilities has positioned us favourably to streamline and enhance the way coverage has been traditionally offered, ensuring greater peace of mind and a superior experience for those who choose to do business with us.” 

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2020, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,563.8m. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best. 

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley’s European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

 

i https://spacinsider.com/stats/

  

CONTACT: Mairi MacDonald
Beazley Group
+44 (0)20 7674 7164
Mairi.Macdonald@beazley.com

Deborah Kostroun
KetchumZito Financial
201–403–8185
deborah.kostroun@ketchumzito.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Beazley launches D&O product suite for US-domiciled SPACs D&O and SPAC underwriting veteran Jim Rizzo to lead SPAC initiativeNew York, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Specialist insurer Beazley has launched a directors’ and officers’ (D&O) product suite designed specifically for US-domiciled Special …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Beazley names Praesidium as prevention service provider for Safeguard policyholders
26.02.21
Newly formed digital business unit to lead transformative tech-led strategy for Beazley
16.02.21
Beazley expands team to underwrite service-led Deadly Weapons Protection & Safeguard coverages in US