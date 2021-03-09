 

Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management and their related parties

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by Tryg and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.

Members of the Supervisory Board and a related party have carried out transactions in connection with Tryg's rights issue, see https://tryg.com/en/emission

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		TryghedsGruppen smba
2. Reason for notification

 
a) Position/status

  		Person Closely Associated, as TryghedsGruppen smba's chair of its supervisory board, Ida Sofie Jensen, and its supervisory board members Karen Bladt and Claus Wistoft are also members of the Supervisory Board of Tryg A/S.
b) Initial notification/
amendment
 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer

 
a) Name

  		Tryg A/S
b) LEI

  		213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
4.A Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

 

Identification code

 
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)

 

 

DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):          DKK 105 per interim share   

Volume(s):      133,809,911 interim shares through exercise of 802,859,466 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
 
  • Price
  

133,809,911 interim shares through exercise of 802,859,466 subscription rights

DKK 14,050,040,655
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-08
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
4.B Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

 

Identification code

 
Subscription rights

 

 

DKK0061534450
b) Name of transaction

  		Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 4.666667   
Volume(s): 318,109,584 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  		  

318,109,584 subscription rights

DKK 1,484,511,498
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-08
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		Claus Wistoft
2. Reason for notification

 
a) Position/status

  		Board Member
b) Initial notification/
amendment
 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer

 
a) Name

  		Tryg A/S
b) LEI

  		213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
4.A Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

 

Identification code

 
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)

 

 

DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 105 per interim share                 
Volume(s): 2,916 interim shares through exercise of 17,496 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  		  

2,916 interim shares through exercise of 17,496 subscription rights

DKK 306,180
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-08
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
4.B Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

 

Identification code

 
Subscription rights

 

 

DKK0061534450
b) Name of transaction

  		Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 4.83          
Volume(s): 4 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  		  

4 subscription rights

DKK 19.32
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-08
f) Place of transaction

  		NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		Torben Nielsen
2. Reason for notification

 
a) Position/status

  		Deputy Chairman
b) Initial notification/
amendment
 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer

 
a) Name

  		Tryg A/S
b) LEI

  		213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
4.A Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

 

Identification code

 
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)

 

 

DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 105 per interim share                 
Volume(s): 23,500 interim shares through exercise of 141,000 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 
23,500 interim shares through exercise of 141,000 subscription rights

DKK 2,467,500
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-09
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
4.B Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

 

Identification code

 
Subscription rights

 

 

DKK0061534450
b) Name of transaction

  		Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 4.6          
Volume(s): 58,500 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  		  

58,500 subscription rights

DKK 269,100
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-09
f) Place of transaction

  		NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		Tina Snejbjerg                         
2. Reason for notification

 
a) Position/status

  		Board Member
b) Initial notification/
amendment
 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer

 
a) Name

  		Tryg A/S
b) LEI

  		213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

 

Identification code

 
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)

 

 

DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 105 per interim share                 
Volume(s): 1,210 interim shares through exercise of 7,260 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  		1,210 interim shares through exercise of 7,260 subscription rights

DKK 127,050
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-09
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)

Further information
Visit tryg.com or contact Investor Relations:        

Investor Relations Officer, Gianandrea Roberti. Telephone +45 20 18 82 67 or
e-mail gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Investor Relations Manager, Peter Brondt. Telephone +45 22 75 89 04 or
e-mail peter.brondt@tryg.dk

Attachment


