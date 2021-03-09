Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management and their related parties
Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by Tryg and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.
Members of the Supervisory Board and a related party have carried out transactions in connection with Tryg's rights issue, see https://tryg.com/en/emission
|1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|
Name
|TryghedsGruppen smba
|2.
|
Reason for notification
|a)
|
Position/status
|Person Closely Associated, as TryghedsGruppen smba's chair of its supervisory board, Ida Sofie Jensen, and its supervisory board members Karen Bladt and Claus Wistoft are also members of the Supervisory Board of Tryg A/S.
|b)
|
Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|
Details of the issuer
|a)
|
Name
|Tryg A/S
|b)
|
LEI
|213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
|4.A
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)
DK0061534534
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share
Volume(s): 133,809,911 interim shares through exercise of 802,859,466 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
133,809,911 interim shares through exercise of 802,859,466 subscription rights
DKK 14,050,040,655
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-08
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|4.B
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Subscription rights
DKK0061534450
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 4.666667
Volume(s): 318,109,584 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
318,109,584 subscription rights
DKK 1,484,511,498
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-08
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|
Name
|Claus Wistoft
|2.
|
Reason for notification
|a)
|
Position/status
|Board Member
|b)
|
Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|
Details of the issuer
|a)
|
Name
|Tryg A/S
|b)
|
LEI
|213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
|4.A
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)
DK0061534534
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share
Volume(s): 2,916 interim shares through exercise of 17,496 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
2,916 interim shares through exercise of 17,496 subscription rights
DKK 306,180
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-08
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|4.B
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Subscription rights
DKK0061534450
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 4.83
Volume(s): 4 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
4 subscription rights
DKK 19.32
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-08
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
|1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|
Name
|Torben Nielsen
|2.
|
Reason for notification
|a)
|
Position/status
|Deputy Chairman
|b)
|
Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|
Details of the issuer
|a)
|
Name
|Tryg A/S
|b)
|
LEI
|213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
|4.A
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)
DK0061534534
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share
Volume(s): 23,500 interim shares through exercise of 141,000 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
23,500 interim shares through exercise of 141,000 subscription rights
DKK 2,467,500
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-09
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|4.B
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Subscription rights
DKK0061534450
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 4.6
Volume(s): 58,500 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
58,500 subscription rights
DKK 269,100
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-09
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
|1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|
Name
|Tina Snejbjerg
|2.
|
Reason for notification
|a)
|
Position/status
|Board Member
|b)
|
Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|
Details of the issuer
|a)
|
Name
|Tryg A/S
|b)
|
LEI
|213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)
DK0061534534
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share
Volume(s): 1,210 interim shares through exercise of 7,260 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
1,210 interim shares through exercise of 7,260 subscription rights
DKK 127,050
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-09
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
Further information
Visit tryg.com or contact Investor Relations:
Investor Relations Officer, Gianandrea Roberti. Telephone +45 20 18 82 67 or
e-mail gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk
Investor Relations Manager, Peter Brondt. Telephone +45 22 75 89 04 or
e-mail peter.brondt@tryg.dk
Attachment
