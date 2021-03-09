 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes Payment for the Entirety of its Recently Announced - Largest Tauri-Gum Production Run in Company History

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 17:05  |  84   |   |   

This Production Run Incorporates the Increased CBD & CBG Infusion Concentrations (25mg per Each Piece of Chewing Gum)

NEW YORK, NY, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it has completed payment for the entirety of its recently announced, largest Tauri-Gum production run in Company history.  The Company paid a total of $267,500 for this Production Run, resulting in the manufacture of between 70,000 – 72,000 Tauri-Gum blister packs (comprised of all 8 Tauri-Gum versions).  Please see below, the total Productions Yields:

1)  8,750 – 9,000 Tauri-Gum Blister Packs

25mg CBD Infused / Pomegranate Flavor


2)  8,750 – 9,000 Tauri-Gum Blister Packs

25mg CBD Infused / Blood Orange Flavor


3)  8,750 – 9,000 Tauri-Gum Blister Packs

25mg CBG Infused / Peach-Lemon Flavor


4)  8,750 – 9,000 Tauri-Gum Blister Packs

60mg Vitamin C + 10mg Zinc / Pear Bellini Flavor


5)  8,750 – 9,000 Tauri-Gum Blister Packs

25mg CBD Infused / Mint Flavor


6)  8,750 – 9,000 Tauri-Gum Blister Packs

25mg CBG Infused / Black Currant Flavor


7)  8,750 – 9,000 Tauri-Gum Blister Packs

50mg Caffeine Infused / Cherry Lime Rickey Flavor


8)  8,750 – 9,000 Tauri-Gum Blister Packs

2,000 IUs Vitamin D3 Infused / Golden Raspberry Flavor


The Company’s proprietary Tauri-Gum product line is comprised of 8 distinct Versions (5 of which are cannabinoid infused / 3 of which are cannabinoid-free).  This product line is: Kosher Certified (Authority: Star-K), Halal Certified (Authority: Etimad), Vegan Formulated, Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Allergen Free, All-Natural Flavors, Lab Tested, No-THC, $10,000,000 Product Liability Insurance Coverage, 100% Made in the USA.     

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes Payment for the Entirety of its Recently Announced - Largest Tauri-Gum Production Run in Company History This Production Run Incorporates the Increased CBD & CBG Infusion Concentrations (25mg per Each Piece of Chewing Gum) NEW YORK, NY, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Investors Await a Potential Rebound in Gold Production
05.03.21
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Selects First Foods Group, Inc. to Manufacture its New, Full Spectrum CBD Infused Product Line
05.03.21
Gold-Kupfer-Silber-Zink-Blei!: Adventus Mining bringt weiter fantastische Bohrergebnisse hervor - Nur die Börse honoriert es noch nicht...
01.03.21
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Acquires Equity Stake in Israeli Biotechnology Firm that Develops Drugs Based on Cannabinoid Molecules
01.03.21
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Showcases the Blister Pack Design for its 8th  Tauri-Gum SKU, Golden Raspberry Flavor / Vitamin D3 Infused
26.02.21
International Zinc Association lanciert Zinc Battery Initiative
25.02.21
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes Initial Production Run of its Proprietary CBD Infused, Peanut Butter Flavor Pet Treat
25.02.21
Surge Copper durchschneidet 484 Meter mit 0,42 % Cu Äq in West Seel, einschließlich 70 Meter mit 0,63 % Cu Äq aus 46 Metern Tiefe
25.02.21
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Confirms Commercial Launch and Listing of its Tauri-Gum Product Line on Stock Up Express
24.02.21
Größter Zinkproduzent China´s!: Griffin Mining will Produktion deutlich steigern und hat keine Schulden.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
1.227
Alle Fakten sprechen für (Nevada) Zinc - High Grade Zink!