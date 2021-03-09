Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes Payment for the Entirety of its Recently Announced - Largest Tauri-Gum Production Run in Company History

NEW YORK, NY, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it has completed payment for the entirety of its recently announced, largest Tauri-Gum production run in Company history. The Company paid a total of $267,500 for this Production Run, resulting in the manufacture of between 70,000 – 72,000 Tauri-Gum blister packs (comprised of all 8 Tauri-Gum versions). Please see below, the total Productions Yields:

25mg CBD Infused / Pomegranate Flavor





2) 8,750 – 9,000 Tauri-Gum Blister Packs

25mg CBD Infused / Blood Orange Flavor





3) 8,750 – 9,000 Tauri-Gum Blister Packs

25mg CBG Infused / Peach-Lemon Flavor





4) 8,750 – 9,000 Tauri-Gum Blister Packs

60mg Vitamin C + 10mg Zinc / Pear Bellini Flavor





5) 8,750 – 9,000 Tauri-Gum Blister Packs

25mg CBD Infused / Mint Flavor





6) 8,750 – 9,000 Tauri-Gum Blister Packs

25mg CBG Infused / Black Currant Flavor





7) 8,750 – 9,000 Tauri-Gum Blister Packs

50mg Caffeine Infused / Cherry Lime Rickey Flavor





8) 8,750 – 9,000 Tauri-Gum Blister Packs

2,000 IUs Vitamin D3 Infused / Golden Raspberry Flavor





The Company’s proprietary Tauri-Gum product line is comprised of 8 distinct Versions (5 of which are cannabinoid infused / 3 of which are cannabinoid-free). This product line is: Kosher Certified (Authority: Star-K), Halal Certified (Authority: Etimad), Vegan Formulated, Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Allergen Free, All-Natural Flavors, Lab Tested, No-THC, $10,000,000 Product Liability Insurance Coverage, 100% Made in the USA.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com