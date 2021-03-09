 

Net Asset Value(s)

9 March 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 5 March 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p - 93.05 pence

As at 5 March 2021, there were 231,192,171 ordinary shares of 1p in issue carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 231,192,171.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Ruth Wright 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31      




