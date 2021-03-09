 

Segi TV and Sycamore Entertainment Group Unveil SUV Livery for the Extreme E Race Series

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (SEGI), is very please to introduce the Segi.TV/ Chip Ganassi Racing livery for Extreme E race series.

Segi.tv is ready to change the game forever. Introducing our SUV for the 2021 Extreme E season, inspired by the new GMC Hummer EV.

“I am extremely excited to be partnered the Chip Ganassi Race team and associated with the GMC Hummer EV to bring global exposure to issues like climate change as well as to our new online platform,” says Edward Sylvan, CEO of Sycamore Entertainment. He goes on to say, “the positivity of this race series along with the core values  of this championship series are sure to resonate with our audience worldwide.”

ESPN will broadcast the race series in North America and the series will be broadcast worldwide by: Arena Sport TV, BBC (UK), Discovery (Europe and North America), FOX Sports (United States, Canada and the Caribbean), FOX Sports Asia (Southeast Asia), FOX Sports Australia, Mediaset (Italy), Sony India (Indian subcontinent), TVNZ (New Zealand), RTM (Malaysia), Dubai Sports (Middle East), RDS (Canada), China Sports Zhibo.tv (China), RTL 7 (The Netherlands), ORF (Austria), ESPN Africa and StarTimes (Africa), Saran Media Group (Turkey) and BTRC (Belarus). All marketing materials, team uniforms, interviews, live content, exclusive content and the highly visible vehicle livery will showcase SEGI.TV in every broadcast, social media post and television coverage during the season and beyond.

This world-wide exposure gives SEGI.TV the platform to reach a diverse audience, attract domestic and international viewers as we engage and tell our stories.

Investors can also follow Sycamore on: Facebook: Sycamomre Entertainment, Twitter: Sycamorefilms
Contact: (206) 502-2312 or email: info@sycamoreentertainment.com

About Sycamore Entertainment Group. (SEGI):
Sycamore Entertainment is a diversified entertainment company that specializes in the acquisition, marketing and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores’ management team utilizes its long standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print and & Advertising financing for theatrical domestic release.
Visit: www.sycamoreentertainment.com 

Forward-Looking Safe Harbour Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties related to events dependant on circumstances that will occur in the near future. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Sycamore Films actual results in future periods to differ materially from results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to obtain rights to distribute and market films, product availability; demand and market competition, and access to capital markets. For a more complete discussion of the risks to which Sycamore Films is subject to please see our filings with the SEC, including our Current Report on Form 8-K filed May 21, 2010 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter 2010. You should independently investigate and fully understand all risks before making investment decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb259d31-dc54-4688 ...




