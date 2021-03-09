March 9, 2021

18:30 Finnish time / 17:30 Swedish time

Nanoform Finland Plc announces its intention to carry out a new share issue to raise approximately EUR 40 million

Accelerated bookbuilding process to commence immediately

Proceeds to be used to support Nanoform's growth strategy, including the recently launched biologics technology, on the back of encouraging interest from the pharmaceutical industry in Nanoform's service offering

Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform" or the "Company") announces its intention to carry out a new share issue ("Shares"), to raise approximately EUR 40 million by means of an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Placing"). The Placing is intended to be directed to Nordic and international institutional and other qualified investors.

The subscription price and the total number of new shares will be determined through the bookbuilding process. Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch ("Danske Bank") and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB ("SEB") are acting as the Joint Bookrunners of the Placing. The result of the Placing will be published by way of a company release after the completion of the bookbuilding. The bookbuilding will be launched immediately following the publication of this company release. The bookbuilding can be discontinued or extended at any time during the bookbuilding process.

The purpose of the contemplated Placing is to raise funds to accelerate Nanoform's growth strategy, including the biologics technology launched in November 2020. The biologics technology is a highly synergistic opportunity (including brand, commercial team, customer relationships, R&D, formulation capabilities, quality assurance and quality control, production facilities etc.) benefiting from the Company's existing platform. A majority of the new funds are intended to be used to build additional biologics manufacturing lines, both non-GMP and GMP, while the remainder will be used to cover investments and expenses in formulation and quality control as well as other costs related to expansion of the service offering.