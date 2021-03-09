- Players in the ecosystem opt for strategic moves to consolidate their supply chain in the wake of COVID-19 outbreaks, with focus on contingency plans

ALBANY, N.Y., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiation dermatitis is a predominant sequela of various radiation therapies, and is characterized by moderate-to-acute radiation-induced skin toxicity, such as acute erythema and desquamation. Patients undergo radiation therapies for range of ailments, most notably cancer. Healthcare companies and industry players are keen on testing and validating a variety of topical agents and wound dressings that have potential to treat acute radiation dermatitis. However, due to prominent absence of a common therapeutic standard, ongoing studies investigating new mechanisms of actions expand the prospect in radiation dermatitis market. Of late, non-steroidal ingredients in creams and agents for wound dressings with self-healing properties have gathered traction among companies. Many of these agents do provide symptomatic relief, but prolonged relief without side effects are still absent. The goal is being pursued by pioneers exploring alternative treatments in the radiation dermatitis market.

The market was pegged at ~US$ 400 Mn in 2019, and is slated to expand at a modest CAGR of ~5% during 2020 – 2030.

Key Findings of Radiation Dermatitis Market Study

Incessant Focus on Unveiling New Extracts and Topical Ingredients

Various types of ingredients are being incorporates in meeting the patients' needs for better therapeutics for radiation dermatitis. The advent of new extracts for corticosteroid creams and ointments is motivated by the concern of more efficacy as well as reduced side-effects. In this regard, corticosteroid creams and ointments are gathering traction. The rise in prevalence of some cancers such as breast cancer has indirectly spurred the growth potential in the radiation dermatitis market. The high mortality of breast cancer in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) is a case in point. Patients undergoing radiotherapies in breast cancer suffer from numerous mild symptoms, spurring the demand for better topical ingredients in pastes and ointment.