 

ABIONYX Pharma Monthly statement of total voting rights and shares forming the company’s share capital

ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX):

Market: Euronext Paris, Compartment C
ISIN code: FR0012616852

Date

Number of shares
outstanding

Total voting rights

Total gross (1)

Total net (2)

February 28, 2021

24 642 664

24 642 664

24 353 083

(1) The total number of gross (or “theoretical”) voting rights is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of net (or “exercisable at a Shareholders’ Meeting”) voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended. It is released in order to ensure that the public is properly informed, in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on 17 July 2007.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a rich portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of metabolic diseases as well as with a HDL targeted drug delivery platform.



