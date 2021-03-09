NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE

Sdiptech AB (publ) explores the conditions for carrying out a directed new share issue

Sdiptech AB (publ) has engaged ABG Sundal Collier AB to explore the conditions for carrying out at a directed share issue of approx. 1.3 million B-shares, corresponding to a dilution of approx. 3.5%, on an accelerated bookbuilding procedure. The objective with the directed share issue is primarily to broaden the ownership base and increase the financial flexibility for further acquisitions.

Sdiptech announces its intention to carry out a directed new share issue of approx. 1.3 million B-shares, directed at qualified investors in Sweden and internationally, with deviation from existing shareholders’ preferential rights, based on the authorisation granted by the extraordinary general meeting held on 17 December 2020. Sdiptech has engaged ABG Sundal Collier AB to investigate the possibilities to conduct the directed share issue.

The subscription price for the new shares in the directed share issue is to be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, which will begin immediately after the announcement of this press release. The directed share issue is contingent on a resolution by the board of directors, which, alongside pricing and allocation, is expected to occur prior the commencement of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market on 10 March 2021. The board of directors can at any time choose to cancel the bookbuilding procedure, close earlier or later and refrain from executing the directed share issue, in part of in full.

The directed share issue will broaden the ownership base and the proceeds will increase the company’s financial flexibility for further acquisitions. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to in a time and cost-effective manner raise capital at favorable conditions for Sdiptech's continued expansion, as well as to diversify the shareholder base with Swedish and international institutional investors.