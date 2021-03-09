 

Update on EQT Infrastructure V and certain other initiatives

- EQT has held its first closing for the EQT Infrastructure V fund, reaching approximately EUR 12.5 billion which corresponds to the communicated target fund size - EQT expects the fund to reach its hard cap of EUR 15 billion during 2021 

- The EQT IX fund to reach its hard cap of EUR 15 billion

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT has held its first closing for the EQT Infrastructure V fund, reaching approximately EUR 12.5 billion, corresponding to the previously communicated target fund size. In light of strong support from both new and existing investors EQT currently expects EQT Infrastructure V to reach its hard cap of EUR 15 billion. However, the actual fund size remains dependent on the final outcome of the fundraising process. Active fundraising efforts are expected to be materially concluded in H1 2021.

As previously communicated, the EQT IX fundraising is materially concluded. The expectation is that the fund will have its final closing during Q2 2021, reaching its hard cap of EUR 15 billion.

EQT has also set the target size for the EQT Growth fund at EUR 2 billion. No hard cap has been set to date. The actual fund size is dependent on the outcome of the fundraising process and may ultimately be higher or lower than the target fund size.

EQT continues preparations for its thematic long-hold strategy and has decided that it will seek to charge management fees on net invested capital during the full term of any future fund within this strategy. This means that management fees will be charged only as and when investments are made by any such fund, i.e. fees ramping up over time as commitments are deployed. This represents a different revenue profile for fees generated within the thematic long-hold strategy as compared to most other EQT investment strategies. No target size of a potential fund has been set to date.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
Nina Nornholm, Head of Communications, +46 70 855 03 56
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, and may not be used or relied upon in connection with any offer or solicitation. Any offer or solicitation in respect of any EQT fund will be made only through a confidential private placement memorandum and related documents which will be furnished to qualified investors on a confidential basis in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution to persons in the United States of America.  Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold without registration thereunder or pursuant to an available exemption therefrom.  Any offering of securities to be made in the United States would have to be made by means of an offering document that would be obtainable from the issuer or its agents and would contain detailed information about the issuer of the securities and its management, as well as financial information. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

