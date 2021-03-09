 

PG&E Surpasses California’s 2020 Renewable Energy Goal; Electricity Delivered to Customers is More than 88% Greenhouse Gas-Free and Among the Cleanest in the Nation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) exceeded California’s Renewables Portfolio Standard (RPS) goal requiring energy providers to deliver 33% renewable energy by the end of 2020. PG&E estimates that it delivered over 35% from specified eligible-renewable resources to its customers last year, according to its recent Form 10-K. Overall, more than 88% of the electricity PG&E delivered to its customers last year came from greenhouse gas (GHG)-free resources, including eligible-renewable, nuclear and large hydroelectric energy.

“As we pass this major mile-marker of 33% RPS on the road to our clean energy future, it’s a great example of how we’re delivering on our Triple Bottom Line of serving people, the planet and California’s prosperity. More renewable energy on the electric grid helps us ensure cleaner air and better health for our customers while also helping California secure a robust, clean-energy economy for all. We are proud to have one of the cleanest energy portfolios in the nation,” said PG&E Corporation Chief Executive Officer Patti Poppe.

PG&E’s diverse renewable energy portfolio includes these RPS-eligible resources: solar, wind, bioenergy, geothermal and small, eligible-renewable hydroelectric (30 megawatts or smaller) power.

Solar Power Growth

At 45%, large-scale solar energy accounts for the largest portion of PG&E’s total renewable energy power mix. The company has 239 RPS-eligible power purchase contracts, representing over 6,700 megawatts (MWs) of renewable energy; of that, over 4,100 MWs is solar energy. PG&E also owns 445 MWs of RPS-eligible generation, including 13 solar power plants, which are mainly located in the Central Valley and generate up to 152 MWs of clean power.

Additionally, PG&E has connected more than 535,000 customers with private rooftop solar to the electricity grid, and supports customers with resources before, during and after they go solar. The rooftop solar in PG&E’s service area represents about 20% of all rooftop solar in the country.

PG&E’s Solar Choice program offers customers an easy way to go solar—without installing rooftop solar panels. Through the program, customers can purchase up to 100% of their electricity from a community solar program generating power in California.

Progress on Battery Energy Storage

PG&E is investing in battery energy storage to enhance overall grid reliability, integrate renewables, and help customers save energy and money.

Wertpapier


