The Eramet group specifies that the adoption of the draft resolutions, which will be put to the vote at the Shareholders’ General Meeting of Eramet on 28 May 2021, will be examined by the Board of Directors during the meetings scheduled on 26 March and 30 March 2021.

Calendar

26/04/2021: Publication of 2021 first-quarter turnover

28/05/2021: Shareholders’ General Meeting

28/07/2021: Publication of 2021 half-year results

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and processing of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition with high growth potential activities, including lithium and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs more than 13,000 people in 20 countries, with turnover of more than €3.5 billion in 2020.

For further information, visit www.eramet.com



