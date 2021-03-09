 

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC SMKG) OriginatorX Underway in Ethereum Blockchain and Offerings for Both Fungible and Popular “NFT” Non-Fungible Tokens Market

ETHEREUM NFT MARKET IS EXPECTED TO BOOM IN 2021

New York, NY, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG): 

What are Fungible and Non-Fungible Tokens? In the digital world, items/products / services can be sold, purchased and owned by one or more individuals. When it comes to Fungible tokens in terms of goods/services/products are being contracted without an individual specimen being specified. They are replaceable by another identical item, mutually interchangeable, and can be traded and their value remains constant.

Fungibility is the ability of a good or asset to be interchanged with other individual goods or assets of the same type. Fungible assets simplify the exchange and trade processes, as fungibility implies equal value between the assets. For example: A Dollar can be traded or exchanged for the product or services of its value. In this case Dollar is easily replaceable and exchangeable by anyone who wishes to enter a trade.

NFT or Non-Fungible Tokens on the other hand are cryptocurrency assets on blockchain with unique identification codes and metadata that distinguish them from each other and cannot be traded or exchanged at equivalency. It represents a wide range of unique items, both physical and virtual like real estate or digital art. Ownership of a Movie ticket / Flight Ticket is an example of Non-Fungible Token. Digital Art created by someone is a Non-Fungible token, you can create duplicate copies of this digital art, however, the owner will always remain the same.

In today’s digital era, artists creating a digital piece are not benefitted as much for their creativity as they deserve since the creativity can easily be duplicated / copied. NFT safeguards the interest of such individuals and ensures that the ownership of the asset remains with the Artist and when it is traded, the owner of the asset gets a 10% cut of the artwork.  With NFT, individuals can create, license, own, and control the distribution of their digital content and make money on sales and royalties.

There are multiple options in the market that deals with Fungible Tokens and NFT. The choice seems difficult when choosing the best option. We at Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) like to highlight a few key pointers which you need to keep in mind while making a choice:

1.  Easy ekyc & kyb onboarding of Individuals / Businesses

2.  Authentication and verification of Individuals / Businesses

3.  Creating Ethereum and Digital Wallets

