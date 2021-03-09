Multi-Billion Dollar Health Insurance Company Improves Efficiency of Remote Contact Center Workforce with Bright Pattern

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software, has been deployed by one of the world's largest health insurance companies which provides services to more than 20 million members in the United States. Winning numerous awards for outstanding healthcare services, the company prides itself on providing exceptional and personalized customer service to its members. The company needed advanced outbound dialing technology with automated predictive dialing and a solution that was easy for remote agents to set up and use from home.

Everise, an innovative customer support provider trusted by multiple major healthcare brands and a Bright Pattern partner, recommended Bright Pattern's platform to the large health insurance company for their outbound dialing needs. "We chose Bright Pattern for our outbound clients because the platform allows us to automate and eliminate routine tasks such as manually dialing each contact," said Roger Meador, SVP of Information Technology at Everise. "Bright Pattern has increased the productivity of our agents while ensuring we respect data privacy, maintaining TCPA, PCI, and HIPAA Compliance."

Previous to using Bright Pattern, the company was experiencing technical difficulties and downtime. It was often unclear if the downtime was being caused by the solution provider or a connectivity issue with the remote worker. Supervisors spent needless time driving to agents' houses to set them up correctly and check on connectivity. With Bright Pattern they have experienced 100% uptime and have easy-to-use self-diagnosing capabilities which effortlessly helps agents test network connectivity, call quality, bandwidth, jitter, and their mic and speakers. "The Bright Pattern platform has been a powerful asset to our team during the pandemic because of its remote working capabilities and self-diagnosing capabilities," continued Meador.