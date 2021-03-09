 

Multi-Billion Dollar Health Insurance Company Improves Efficiency of Remote Contact Center Workforce with Bright Pattern

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 18:05  |  82   |   |   

A large health insurance company provides personalized outreach with improved remote agent capabilities while eliminating downtime with new self-diagnosis features that resolve remote workforce connectivity issues

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software, has been deployed by one of the world's largest health insurance companies which provides services to more than 20 million members in the United States. Winning numerous awards for outstanding healthcare services, the company prides itself on providing exceptional and personalized customer service to its members. The company needed advanced outbound dialing technology with automated predictive dialing and a solution that was easy for remote agents to set up and use from home.

Multi-Billion Dollar Health Insurance Company Improves Efficiency of Remote Contact Center Workforce with Bright Pattern

Everise, an innovative customer support provider trusted by multiple major healthcare brands and a Bright Pattern partner, recommended Bright Pattern's platform to the large health insurance company for their outbound dialing needs. "We chose Bright Pattern for our outbound clients because the platform allows us to automate and eliminate routine tasks such as manually dialing each contact," said Roger Meador, SVP of Information Technology at Everise. "Bright Pattern has increased the productivity of our agents while ensuring we respect data privacy, maintaining TCPA, PCI, and HIPAA Compliance."

Previous to using Bright Pattern, the company was experiencing technical difficulties and downtime. It was often unclear if the downtime was being caused by the solution provider or a connectivity issue with the remote worker. Supervisors spent needless time driving to agents' houses to set them up correctly and check on connectivity. With Bright Pattern they have experienced 100% uptime and have easy-to-use self-diagnosing capabilities which effortlessly helps agents test network connectivity, call quality, bandwidth, jitter, and their mic and speakers. "The Bright Pattern platform has been a powerful asset to our team during the pandemic because of its remote working capabilities and self-diagnosing capabilities," continued Meador.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Multi-Billion Dollar Health Insurance Company Improves Efficiency of Remote Contact Center Workforce with Bright Pattern A large health insurance company provides personalized outreach with improved remote agent capabilities while eliminating downtime with new self-diagnosis features that resolve remote workforce connectivity issues SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
People Matters launches BeNext, its own digital platform for cohort-based courses (CBC), and enters ...
proteanTecs Joins the TSMC IP Alliance Program
With Recent Advancements, North America Is Expected To Dominate Psychedelic Drugs Market
Two-sided fitness marketplace Onekeelo launches, connecting consumers with personal trainers from ...
Entain has received necessary regulatory approvals regarding the recommended public cash offer to ...
Roche receives FDA approval for VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay to identify lung cancer patients ...
Winhealth Pharma and Merz Collaborate on Hepa-Merz to benefit patients with liver disease in China
Markus Wiesner to Lead Heidrick & Struggles' Consulting Business in Asia Pacific and the Middle ...
Up to $223b of the World's Top 100 Brands' Value Could Be at Risk from a Data Breach, Finds ...
Battery Materials Market Size to Reach USD 53,980 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.9% | Valuates Reports
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market worth $78.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area