EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Financing Achiko AG: Achiko Announces Completion of Convertible Loan Transaction with Negma Group 09-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 9 March 2021 - Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) ("Achiko", the "Company") has successfully completed the subordinated convertible loan agreement of CHF 900,000 based on the binding term sheet with Negma Group communicated on 30 November 2020. The convertible loan comes attached with an issuance of 1,500,000 warrants. Each warrant confers the right to purchase one registered share of the Company, has an exercise period between the 30th and 360th day after the date of issuance of the warrants and with an exercise price of CHF 0.35 (subject to customary adjustments). This replaces the convertible note agreement with Negma dated 16 July 2020.

Achiko will apply these funds towards its operation and the further development of its mobile check-in and testing passport app (Teman Sehat) and the diagnostic testing technology for Covid-19 (Project Gumnuts), including a product registration in Indonesia in March.

About Achiko AG

We harness ground-breaking science with innovative technology to create solutions that provide a great user experience for patients, physicians and governing bodies alike, leading ultimately to the transformation of the healthcare industry.

The current development of our patent pending diagnostic testing for Covid-19 (Project Gumnuts) provides an easy and effective way that enables people to obtain the information they need and require. Complemented by our mobile check-in app (Teman Sehat), we empower users to manage their diagnostic experiences on their own terms, safeguard their privacy, share experiences, obtain passport verification and find community.

Achiko holds exclusive commercialisation rights to the technology underlying Project Gumnuts from Regenacellx.sl. It may be used to detect all types of Covid-19, but also many other pathogens. Achiko is looking forward to the completion of regulatory approval and getting the technology to market as quickly as possible, applying it in an array of test kits and other assay formats.

Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Singapore and Seoul.

http://www.achiko.com



