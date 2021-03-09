Implenia wins five building construction contracts in Germany

Dietlikon, 9 March 2021 - Implenia has started the year successfully in Germany, acquiring five building construction contracts. The Group is building real estate projects with a combined value of EUR 140 million in Karlsruhe in the southwest, in Berlin and in Jena in the eastern German state of Thuringia.



Implenia won the contracts thanks to its cooperative contract models, its proven planning and management expertise, and its reputation as a partner that realises projects reliably and on time. Implenia experts were already involved in most of the projects at a very early stage, meaning they could work in partnership with the clients on developing and planning the buildings right from the start.



Karlsruhe train station - the ka3 hotel, office and retail development

Implenia has been asked by Qcoon Real Estate GmbH and FORTOON Development GmbH to build the new ka3 office and hotel complex. On a site directly next to the main train station, Implenia is handling turnkey construction of two office buildings with a gross floor area of approximately 21,500 m², a hotel with 194 rooms, plus retail space and an underground car park with 121 spaces. Construction begins in the first quarter. Future tenants of the office buildings can use the space in many different ways, choosing anything from cubicles to open-plan layouts, and can arrange their office units either horizontally or vertically across the building. Access to Office Building 1 is via an outdoor staircase that lends the building ensemble a unique character, as do the sheltered forecourt and the imposing roof terrace. Implenia developed a BIM model during the tendering phase, and then used this to plan the execution of the project and implement Lean methods.

