Unity Acquires Augmented Reality Construction Platform, VisualLive

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced the acquisition of VisualLive, a technology company enabling the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry to reduce costs and increase efficiency by visualizing and collaborating in augmented reality (AR). VisualLive’s technology is complementary to Unity Reflect, the immersive collaboration and development platform that connects people, project stages, and data across the digital building lifecycle. This acquisition expands Unity's strategic growth in the AEC industry and allows customers to achieve optimal efficiency and cost-savings.

“Unity’s real-time 3D platform transforms every stage of the AEC lifecycle. With Unity Reflect, AEC professionals can unlock building information modeling (BIM) data through immersive real-time experiences,” said Julien Faure, GM of Verticals, Unity. “Adding VisualLive to our portfolio better allows us to connect the field with the design office, bringing BIM data via augmented and mixed reality to drive better quality assurance and project tracking. This will fundamentally change how design reviews, construction planning, field inspections, and facilities management are conducted.”

The current process of job site walkthroughs for construction and facilities management is fraught with human errors and the promise of reality capture, the process of replicating the physical world and putting it into virtual reality, is time-consuming and expensive. VisualLive ensures users can instantly inspect and validate designs to prevent costly mistakes. Today, VisualLive works with leading companies from architecture to sustainable energy. VisualLive employees will join Unity from VisualLive’s headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“We’re incredibly proud of the rapid growth and market adoption of VisualLive products by the AEC industry since our founding in 2017,” said Saeed Eslami, CEO and Founder of VisualLive. “VisualLive has excelled in creating a software solution that works on multiple devices to enable field workers to overlay CAD/BIM models onto the jobsite in AR within a few minutes to review the design, validate against the existing conditions, verify install completion, create reports, and collaborate with the rest of the team in real time. Together with Unity, we can expand the platform's capabilities and scale globally.”