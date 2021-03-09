 

Umicore - Disposal of own shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 18:00  |  39   |   |   

Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 01/03/2021 – 05/03/2021:

Date and time of disposal

  		Incentive Stock Option Plan Number of disposed shares Exercise price (€)
1/03/2021 0:00 Restricted Stock Units 48,500 N/A
1/03/2021 0:00 ISOP 2015 250 19.502
1/03/2021 9:07 ISOP 2015 12,000 19.502
1/03/2021 9:37 ISOP 2018 3,000 40.900
1/03/2021 10:03 ISOP 2016 4,500 16.632
1/03/2021 10:35 ISOP 2018 5,000 40.900
2/03/2021 0:00 ISOP 2016 35,000 16.632
2/03/2021 9:00 ISOP 2018 3,600 40.900
2/03/2021 9:00 ISOP 2018 1,000 40.900
2/03/2021 9:18 ISOP 2018 2,000 40.900
2/03/2021 9:21 ISOP 2017 1,000 25.500
2/03/2021 12:56 ISOP 2017 5,000 25.500
3/03/2021 0:00 ISOP 2015 1,000 17.289
3/03/2021 9:00 ISOP 2018 2,000 40.900
3/03/2021 9:24 ISOP 2018 2,000 40.900
3/03/2021 16:30 ISOP 2018 5,000 40.900

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here.


For more information

Investor Relations

Saskia Dheedene     +32 2 227 7221                                 saskia.dheedene@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe         +32 2 227 70 68                                     eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck       +32 2 227 74 34                                   aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Umicore - Disposal of own shares Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public. In application of this Article, Umicore …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
Umicore - Acquisition of own shares
03.03.21
Umicore - Disposal of own shares
02.03.21
Umicore - Acquisition of own shares
23.02.21
Umicore - Disposal of own shares
23.02.21
Umicore - Acquisition of own shares
16.02.21
Umicore - Disposal of own shares
11.02.21
Umicore announces record results for 2020 and prepares for CEO succession
09.02.21
Umicore - Transparency notifications by BlackRock, Inc.
09.02.21
Umicore - Disposal of own shares