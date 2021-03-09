 

Mulberry selects SurveyMonkey’s GetFeedback platform to power its agile customer experience program

GetFeedback’s multi-channel agile CX solution will transform feedback into action to fuel Mulberry’s e-commerce experience while seamlessly connecting feedback data with Salesforce data

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that Mulberry, a global luxury lifestyle brand, has selected SurveyMonkey’s GetFeedback platform to power its customer experience (CX) program.

Compared to service-heavy CX offerings, the GetFeedback platform is a powerful yet easy-to-use agile CX solution that helps organizations set up their CX program within days—not months—to quickly understand and act on customer insights. Leveraging agile CX enables organizations to identify problems, iterate quickly, and deliver meaningful experiences that increase customer satisfaction and loyalty.

With GetFeedback, Mulberry is now able to understand customer needs and reduce friction points, including post-purchase feedback after online transactions and website feedback.

“We needed a powerful CX management platform to quickly get up and running with our Voice of the Customer program and GetFeedback was the best option,” said Louise Vanwildermeersch, customer experience manager at Mulberry. “We’re thrilled to have a solution through SurveyMonkey that captures customer sentiment across the customer journey and flows all the data into Salesforce, so we have a comprehensive view of our customers.”

About Mulberry
Founded in 1971, Mulberry creates luxury goods that playfully interpret heritage and celebrate intelligent creativity. It takes great pride in creating objects that are made to last, to be loved and passed onto the next generation. Originally a family-run business, it has grown into the largest designer and manufacturer of luxury leather goods in the UK with Somerset factories and a design studio in London. Mulberry is a truly global lifestyle brand with bags, accessories, jewellery, eyewear and shoes available in over 120 stores worldwide and at the digital flagship mulberry.com.

About SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experiencemarket research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​ and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

