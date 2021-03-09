 

WISeKey Connects its Digital Identity for People and Objects Semiconductor Install Base of 1.6 Billion Secure Chips and 5 Billion Root of Trust to HIRO Artificial Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 18:00  |  71   |   |   

WISeKey Connects its Digital Identity for People and Objects Semiconductor Install Base of 1.6 Billion Secure Chips and 5 Billion Root of Trust to HIRO Artificial Intelligence

Based on agile automation methodology, our HIRO solutions deliver up to 90% automation by capturing knowledge directly from the object/device

 

Powered by Advanced AI, Knowledge Automation overcomes the inherent challenges of Traditional Automation. It is dynamic in nature and adapts to changes in system, process and environment delivering 90% end-to-end automation. Traditional Automation, on the other hand, has been able to achieve a maximum of 30% automation due to static and context unaware design.

A close up of text on a white background Description automatically generated
  
Geneva, Switzerland – March 9, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY),), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company today announced that its ecosystem of Digital Identity for people and objects is now connected to HIRO. Currently, over 1.6 billion objects have been secured with WISeKey VaultIC and NanoSeal chips and over 5 billion Root of Trust (RoT) are recognized by all operating systems (OS) of both mobiles and computers and applications like internet browsers or emails.

The IoT chips produced by WISeKey allow companies to provide users with applications designed to offer increased control over the use of resources, improve efficiency, optimize processing of information, secure autonomous vehicles and connected cars, secure medical wearable devices and improve public safety. In the United States, WISeKey’s chips secure and authenticate over 50 million routers using unique Secure Certificate based IDs and encryption (SSH) keys. 

The computational core of this risk management platform is powered by arago’s AI based Knowledge Automation and HIRO, its platform for data management and exchange.  The end-to-end integration with tracing, testing, symptom management adheres to the highest standards security and privacy by design based on WISeKey’s cybersecurity and identity management technologies, which guarantee GDPR compliance.

This is the first of many market applications for WISeKey’s AIoT technology resulting from the groundbreaking strategic combination of industry leading products: arago’s HIRO platform and WISeKey’s Cybersecurity and IoT technologies. AIoT integrates semiconductors, smart sensors, IoT systems, Artificial Intelligence and data core technology to deliver to a unique starting point for empowering end-to-end innovation and digital transformation without losing privacy. Using WISeKey’s cybersecurity technology and IoT network, trusted data can be collected in HIRO where it is processed and automatically acted upon, in real time and in a highly secure environment.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey Connects its Digital Identity for People and Objects Semiconductor Install Base of 1.6 Billion Secure Chips and 5 Billion Root of Trust to HIRO Artificial Intelligence WISeKey Connects its Digital Identity for People and Objects Semiconductor Install Base of 1.6 Billion Secure Chips and 5 Billion Root of Trust to HIRO Artificial Intelligence Based on agile automation methodology, our HIRO solutions deliver up to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
WISeKey’s WISeToken Utility Token, a Blockchain-Based Asset for Machine-to-Machine Interactions is Now Integrated into the Oracle Blockchain
03.03.21
WISeKey Increases Brand Protection with the Combination of Artificial Intelligence and NanoSeal Ecosystem
25.02.21
WISeKey’s PKI technology allows the generation of Digital Vaccination Certificates (DVC) to be used as a proof of evidence for those who have received coronavirus vaccine
24.02.21
Human Rights Council on the Right to Privacy
23.02.21
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID users
19.02.21
WISeKey Combines Interoperable Centrally-Managed PKI with Blockchain-Rooted Trust
18.02.21
WISeKey Announces Appointment of Patrick Williamson as Chief Operating Officer
16.02.21
WISeKey Applies for Independent Identity Provider Status to Support the Swiss Federal e-ID Act
10.02.21
WISeKey’s Identity Technology and Semiconductors Provides Remote Identification (Remote ID) for New Drones’ Digital License Plates
09.02.21
WISeKey Combating Counterfeit and Extending AIoT with arago’s AI and Automation

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
334
Wisekey - lohnendes Investment?