WISeKey Connects its Digital Identity for People and Objects Semiconductor Install Base of 1.6 Billion Secure Chips and 5 Billion Root of Trust to HIRO Artificial Intelligence

Powered by Advanced AI, Knowledge Automation overcomes the inherent challenges of Traditional Automation. It is dynamic in nature and adapts to changes in system, process and environment delivering 90% end-to-end automation. Traditional Automation, on the other hand, has been able to achieve a maximum of 30% automation due to static and context unaware design.





Geneva, Switzerland – March 9, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY),), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company today announced that its ecosystem of Digital Identity for people and objects is now connected to HIRO. Currently, over 1.6 billion objects have been secured with WISeKey VaultIC and NanoSeal chips and over 5 billion Root of Trust (RoT) are recognized by all operating systems (OS) of both mobiles and computers and applications like internet browsers or emails.

The IoT chips produced by WISeKey allow companies to provide users with applications designed to offer increased control over the use of resources, improve efficiency, optimize processing of information, secure autonomous vehicles and connected cars, secure medical wearable devices and improve public safety. In the United States, WISeKey’s chips secure and authenticate over 50 million routers using unique Secure Certificate based IDs and encryption (SSH) keys.

The computational core of this risk management platform is powered by arago’s AI based Knowledge Automation and HIRO, its platform for data management and exchange. The end-to-end integration with tracing, testing, symptom management adheres to the highest standards security and privacy by design based on WISeKey’s cybersecurity and identity management technologies, which guarantee GDPR compliance.

This is the first of many market applications for WISeKey’s AIoT technology resulting from the groundbreaking strategic combination of industry leading products: arago’s HIRO platform and WISeKey’s Cybersecurity and IoT technologies. AIoT integrates semiconductors, smart sensors, IoT systems, Artificial Intelligence and data core technology to deliver to a unique starting point for empowering end-to-end innovation and digital transformation without losing privacy. Using WISeKey’s cybersecurity technology and IoT network, trusted data can be collected in HIRO where it is processed and automatically acted upon, in real time and in a highly secure environment.