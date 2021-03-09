Sale of Alstom shares by Bouygues

Bouygues S.A. (“ Bouygues ”), whose stake in Alstom S.A. (“ Alstom ”) amounts to 23,581,441 shares (representing 6.35% of Alstom share capital), announces that it intends to sell 12,000,000 Alstom shares in an accelerated bookbuilt offering to qualified investors (the “ Offering ”).

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in Canada, Australia or Japan

Following completion of the Offering, Bouygues will retain 3.12% of Alstom share capital.

Bouygues has agreed to enter into a lock-up with respect to its remaining Alstom shares for a period of 60 days from the settlement date of the Offering, subject to customary exceptions.

Bookbuilding of the Offering will commence immediately after publication of this press release. Bouygues will announce the results of the Offering at the end of the bookbuilding process.

Alstom shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0010220475).

DISCLAIMER

This transaction was considered by Bouygues SA, before its disclosure, as inside information within the meaning of the applicable regulations (article 7.1 of (EU) Regulation 596/2014, April 16, 2014).

Responsible for notification: Arnauld van Eeckhout, General Counsel.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe any securities and does not constitute a public offer other than the offering to qualified investors in any jurisdiction, including France.

The sale of the Alstom shares does not constitute a public offer other than the offering to qualified investors only, including in France.

No communication and no information in respect of the sale by Bouygues of Alstom shares may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where a registration or approval is required. No steps have been or will be taken in any jurisdiction where such steps would be required. The offer or sale of the Alstom shares on behalf of Bouygues may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Bouygues, its shareholders and its affiliates take no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person.