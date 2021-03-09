Phill Walford and Sherry Dunsworth to Receive Bill Dennis Award at 2021 PDAC Conference

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) congratulates Phill Walford and Sherry Dunsworth as they receive the 2021 Bill Dennis Award at this year’s annual meeting of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (“PDAC”).



Matt Manson, President and CEO, commented: “On behalf of Marathon’s Board of Directors and Management team, I would like to congratulate Phill and Sherry on their deserved recognition by PDAC. The Bill Dennis award honours individuals who have made a significant mineral discovery or an important contribution to the prospecting and/or exploration industry. Under their leadership, the Valentine Lake showings in the central region of Newfoundland were recognised as a potentially significant host of gold mineralization. After ten years of exploration and resource definition, the project now stands as the largest undeveloped gold resource in Atlantic Canada and is well on its way to becoming an important new mine. In addition to representing a driver of economic well-being to the region, the Valentine Gold Project has demonstrated the potential for central Newfoundland to host large scale gold deposits, and opened the door for the level of exploration activity that we see today.”

Phill and Sherry will receive their award at a virtual awards ceremony tonight, Tuesday March 9, 2021 at 6:00pm EST. The ceremony is accessible for PDAC registrants through the event platform at https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

